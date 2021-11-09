For college football recruiters, there’s one big shortcoming to the individual highlight films they receive in droves from high school athletes and coaches.
They show only the highlights.
That was one reason Washington State interim coach Jake Dickert relished a long-awaited return to in-person recruiting last week during the Cougars’ bye. Now he’s getting a fuller picture.
“I’m a big fan of evaluating guys in person, because you really get a chance to see who they are, what they do when they fail, how they interact with their coaches,” Dickert said Monday in his weekly Zoom news conference. “So being on the sideline I think is an important part of this evaluation process. To finally be able to do that after a couple of years was very much needed for our program.”
Also important is refocusing quickly on the game itself.
The Cougars (5-4, 4-2), riding a four-game win streak in Pac-12 competition, face their most critical contest of the season to this point when they play No. 5 Oregon (8-1, 5-1) in a conference game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN) at Eugene, Ore. Washington State has a chance to take command of the Pac-12 North race and clinch bowl eligibility, but the Ducks are favored by 13½ points.
Because of the pandemic, recruiters in 2020 were forced to evaluate players chiefly through online chats and game video. So they’ve all welcomed a return to the bye-week ritual of watching multiple high school games, and Wazzu recruiters had to wait until Week 10 to get that chance.
Their task was further hamstrung by the months-long limbo of then-coach Nick Rolovich, who was fired Oct. 18 for failing comply with a state vaccination mandate. For whatever reason, the Cougars have received only nine oral commitments this year, compared to, say, the 20 that Oregon has attracted. Wazzu’s total includes just three since July.
“I know we put in a lot of time, effort and energy into meeting and getting into as many schools as we can with some coaches, and seeing as many games as possible,” Dickert said of the bye week. “It felt normal, it felt good, it felt real. Just excited to kind of invest in our state, as well as get across the country, and hopefully shore up our board, get some other names and see guys live.”
Despite having to play nine consecutive games before a bye, the Cougars are fairly healthy heading into their final three regular-season contests. Dickert said safety Halid Djibril will probably return from his seven-game absence, and offensive lineman Cade Beresford is making progress after sustaining an injury in a 34-21 win at Arizona State on Oct. 30. Beresford in recent weeks had been rotating with Ma’ake Fifita at right guard, and versatile sophomore Konner Gomness can also fill in there.
Dickert was asked about senior defensive tackle Dallas Hobbs, an 11-game starter who’s played sparingly of late amid the continued emergence of Amir Mujahid, Christian Mejia and Ahmir Crowder.
“Those guys have warranted the majority of the reps,” said Dickert, who has retained his duties as defensive coordinator while assuming interim reins of the program. “It’s a competition, and Dallas is out there working hard every day, and I know he loves this place and this university and gives us everything (he has).”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.