They’ve been quietly gathering in Pullman, like birds on the telephone wires in the Alfred Hitchcock movie. In the Crimson and Gray spring game, they attacked.
It’s too early to anoint defensive backs as the strength of the 2021 Washington State football team, but their performance Saturday in the Cougars’ final spring scrimmage at Martin Stadium did nothing to dispel the notion.
It wasn’t exactly surprising. Tall, talented defensive backs from varied locales and backgrounds have been gravitating somewhat inexplicably to Wazzu for a couple of years now.
But their individual development and attempts to foster cohesion were undermined by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and the Cougars wound up allowing 68-percent completion and 11 touchdown passes during a rugged 1-3 season.
That’s not what was happening Saturday.
The tone was set on the scrimmage’s opening play when edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. hurried Jarrett Guarantano into an indiscreet short throw intercepted by linebacker Justus Rogers, and Guarantano’s follow-through struck the helmet of center Brian Greene.
The grad-transfer quarterback from Tennessee missed the rest of the game with a hand injury, and his inexperienced cohorts struggled with accuracy, some key absences (Max Borghi, Renard Bell, Liam Ryan) and the Cougars’ rapidly coalescing secondary.
“We’re excited about that group,” second-year defensive coordinator Jake Dickert said. “They’re encouraging each other but they’re competing. It’s a fun group and and we’re excited to see that progress,because you know in this league (the Pac-12) you’ve got to be great on the outside.”
Jaylen Watson, a well-traveled Georgian who initially committed to USC and increasingly looks like an NFL prospect, intercepted a Camm Cooper overthrow. A much-improved Derrick Langford deflected a Victor Gabalis throw that nickelback Armauni Archie reeled in with one hand. Young safety Tanner Moku, a walk-on from Hawaii, forced a fumble.
Then there’s Chris Jackson, a seasoned cornerback who transferred from Michigan State in January. He was relatively quiet in the scrimmage but has been one of the sensations of spring drills.
For Wazzu, the group is uncharacteristically tall. Watson and Langford are 6-foot-3 cornerbacks, and eight other DB’s in the mix are at least 6-0. That’s reassuring to fans accustomed to seeing Cougs lose jump-ball battles.
Collectively, these guys haven’t spent a ton of time in Pullman — exceptions include cornerback George Hicks Jr. and nickelback Armani Marsh — but they’ve spent a ton of time in college football. The seniors among them include Watson, Langford, Marsh, Hicks and safeties Daniel Isom (who missed the scrimmage for unspecified reasons) and Chad Davis Jr.
So competition for top roles is keen. Sophomore cornerback Chau Smith-Wade seemed game-ready as a true freshman last year, but he’s by no means a sure starter in 2021.
“It’s good to see flashes from different guys,” Dickert said. “Chris will flash, George will flash, Jaylen. D-Lang (Langford) has been way more consistent this spring camp than he was in the fall. Competition brings out the best in everybody.”
In the offseason and beyond, “those guys are going to continue to be challenged,” he said. “We’re going to try to put them in positions that make them uncomfortable, and see who wins those jobs.”
