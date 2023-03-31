WSU DC Schmedding happy to be back on Palouse

The Spokesman-Review Former Eastern Washington assisstant Jeff Schmedding has been hired to be Washington State's defensive coordinator, it was announced Thursday.

For Washington State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, his return to the Palouse brings him full circle on a journey that’s included a stop at Auburn and the pinnacle of college football in the Southeastern Conference.

Now, the Cougars are hoping the former Eastern Washington graduate and coach will stick around Pullman for the foreseeable future.

“I love it; I’m from right down the road,” Schmedding said Wednesday. “Finally got my family here ... and we’re moving full speed ahead.”