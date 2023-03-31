WSU DC Schmedding happy to be back on Palouse

For Washington State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, his return to the Palouse brings him full circle on a journey that’s included a stop at Auburn and the pinnacle of college football in the Southeastern Conference.
Now, the Cougars are hoping the former Eastern Washington graduate and coach will stick around Pullman for the foreseeable future.
“I love it; I’m from right down the road,” Schmedding said Wednesday. “Finally got my family here ... and we’re moving full speed ahead.”
Since 2019, the Cougars have had six coaches hold the title of defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator. Schmedding is WSU’s third defensive coordinator in the past three seasons and coach Jake Dickert is hoping for some stability at the position.
That’s partly why the overall defensive scheme is mostly staying the same, with Schmedding adding in some of his own wrinkles here and there over time.
“Honestly, it’s been a fun process,” Schmedding said. “Coach Dickert is obviously a very smart defensive coach and it’s been fun to go back and forth, talk about tweaks and things like that.
“It’s easier for me to learn a language than to ask 60 guys to learn a (new) language, and that’s what a lot of defense is. It’s fundamentals and technique.”
A native of Spokane, Schmedding, 45, coached at his alma mater EWU for 15 seasons from 2004-2018, starting as a graduate assistant and leaving as defensive coordinator.
He helped lead the Eagles to the Football Championship Subdivision national championship in 2010 and a return to the FCS title game in 2018.
From there, he spent two seasons as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Boise State.
Schmedding’s Broncos went 12-2 and claimed the Mountain West championship in his first year there, finishing in the top 15 nationally in team sacks (37) and in the top 25 nationally in scoring defense (20.6 points per game).
He then followed coach Bryan Harsin to Auburn, where he coached linebackers in 2021 and served as DC in 2022 before returning to the Palouse after the Harsin staff was fired after a 5-7 season.
Schmedding said his biggest draw to WSU was the people and the culture Dickert and staff are building.
“Coach Dickert’s done a tremendous job with the culture,” Schmedding said. “(From) one of the first activities we did, you could see it. It’s one thing for people to say it, but it’s another for people to do it.”
Through the first five practices, the Cougars are working less on adding complex schemes and more on being relentless to the ball, playing lots of players and building trust with each other.
“The time to build trust is not on third-and-1 in the Apple Cup,” Schmedding said. “It’s all about the process now and this is a close group.
“That’s what I heard, I did my research on that end too and it’s been refreshing to see it be true.”
The players are enjoying playing for Schmedding too.
Junior edge Quinn Roff said the coach “brings the juice every day” to practice.
“He’ll coach you up when you need to be coached and he’ll love you up when you need to be loved, and he’s a great guy,” Roff said. “So far, really enjoyed playing under him.”
Play of the day
Veteran edge RJ Stone took an interception back for a touchdown and he made sure to have some fun along the way, adding a little high-stepping celebration.
The senior two-time All-Pac-12 second-teamer is all business on the field, but also knows when to have some fun.
“I’m his roommate so I’m going to be hearing about it for a while,” Roff said, laughing. “So I don’t know how great that is for me but it’s great for the defense.”
As for a rating?
“C+, B- maybe,” Roff said. “I can’t give him too much confidence. You know how he is.”