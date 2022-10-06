Washington State’s sturdy defense will be up against a potent USC offense, a Trojans attack led by perhaps “the best play designer in the country,” Cougars coach Jake Dickert said.

Dickert is referring to Lincoln Riley, the first-year USC coach who is widely recognized as one of college football’s top offensive innovators.

“I think he’s like a formational wizard,” Dickert said Wednesday after practice at Gesa Field. “Each week, he schemes up unique, different things to challenge you. And he does a good job of really checking everything from the sideline, giving a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down.”

