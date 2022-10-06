Washington State’s sturdy defense will be up against a potent USC offense, a Trojans attack led by perhaps “the best play designer in the country,” Cougars coach Jake Dickert said.
Dickert is referring to Lincoln Riley, the first-year USC coach who is widely recognized as one of college football’s top offensive innovators.
“I think he’s like a formational wizard,” Dickert said Wednesday after practice at Gesa Field. “Each week, he schemes up unique, different things to challenge you. And he does a good job of really checking everything from the sideline, giving a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down.”
The Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) will meet Riley and his rebuilt Trojans (5-0, 3-0), the sixth-ranked team in the nation, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday (Fox) at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
As Oklahoma’s coach, Riley directed a high-powered offense, which spurred the Sooners to 55 wins and three College Football Playoff appearances during the past five seasons. The Trojans hired Riley and quickly became a premier destination for star skill players.
USC used the transfer portal to improve significantly at the quarterback, running back and receiver positions. The Trojans added proven standouts such as Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, Oregon running back Travis Dye and Pitt receiver Jordan Addison, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2021. Those newcomers are shining in Riley’s versatile system.
“I think coach Riley is the peak offensive mind, probably in the country,” Dickert said Monday. “He’s still calling the plays, still in the grind. … Calling plays, he’s phenomenal. He puts his guys in unique situations and he’s so multiple. I just think the way he sees it and calls it is as good as there is out there. That’s why he has all the accomplishments, why he’s done it that well over time.”
“It’s a challenge, but our guys will be ready to go and excited to play.”
USC mixes up its play-calling and operates with a level of balance that makes it unpredictable. The Trojans have attempted 167 passes and 169 rushes this season. Their passing offense (296.6 yards per game) ranks 22nd in the country. Williams has thrown 12 touchdowns against one interception. Their rushing offense (183.8) ranks 43rd nationally. Dye, Williams and backup running back Austin Jones have combined for 875 net yards and 13 touchdowns with no fumbles lost.
On Monday, Riley said WSU is “the best football team we’ve played up to this point” during a radio program. The Cougars are paced by their defense, a unit that has performed deftly in four of five games.
The Cougars “do a lot like what our defense does,” Riley told local reporters Tuesday. “They’re aggressive up front. They move enough to cause you problems. … The linebackers are very, very active. The safeties are active. They fly around and cause a lot of havoc and do a really nice job of it. You gotta be on your game, assignment-wise.
“It’s a challenge. Your mistakes are going to be (tackles for loss) against these guys.”
WSU is tied for second nationally in tackles for loss (45) and ranks seventh in sacks (18). The Cougars’ defensive line, arguably the team’s strongest position group, is coming off a disruptive showing against California after its first down day of the season in a Sept. 24 loss to Oregon. WSU makes use of D-line stunts and sends linebackers and defensive backs on creative, disguised blitzes.
“You gotta pick and choose your spots wisely, because all of a sudden they can take the best wide receiver in the country down the field and beat you,” Dickert said.
The Cougars’ defense is allowing 18.2 points per game, good for 25th in the country. USC’s offense is scoring 42.2 points per game, 10th-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision.