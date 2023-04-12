Defensive tackle position has new look

Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Nusi Malani (15) grabs the jersey of Arizona State Sun Devils running back Daniyel Ngata (4) during the second quarter of a Pac-12 Conference game at Martin Stadium in Pullman on Saturday. The Cougars defeated the Sun Devils 28-18.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Last year, Washington State enjoyed veteran experience at the defensive tackle position. Now, it’s an unseasoned group.

WSU used a four-man DT rotation in 2022. Three of them graduated.

Christian Mejia, Antonio Pule III and Amir Mujahid wrapped up their careers after combining for 87 appearances, 49 starts, 132 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks over the past three seasons at WSU.