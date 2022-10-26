With an extra week to game plan for No. 14 Utah, Washington State used its bye to shuffle some pieces on offense in an effort to kickstart a group that’s scored just three touchdowns across its last two games.

Only seven of those points have come after halftime in back-to-back losses to No. 6 USC and Oregon State.

“We added last week 1-on-1s to finish practice. There was more of a finish mentality that I wanted to establish over the last 10 days,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “I’m a solution-based leader. The problem is there, so how do you want to solve it?”

