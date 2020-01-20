Klay Thompson, surrounded by family and friends, bounced out of his courtside seat and pumped his fist with just about every Washington State made basket.
He hyped up Cougar players after any one of their many exceptional plays. Only fueling WSU more was that support, coming from the program’s most famous alumnus — an NBA standout and international celebrity.
Golden State backcourt compadre and fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry snacked on popcorn beside him, high-fiving mascot Butch the Cougar, rooting on Wazzu, and bobbing his head to the tunes of the Palouse school’s band and the booming chants of the announced 10,380 fans on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougs were feeling every bit of the star-powered sizzle during the program’s biggest day in years. They did not disappoint, slapping Pac-12 adversary Oregon State 89-76 before Thompson and the largest attendance since 2011 — Thompson’s final year sporting a No. 1 jersey in crimson and gray, which was raised to the rafters at halftime.
“That was awesome, for anybody,” WSU guard Isaac Bonton said. “Just to have Steph and Klay Thompson — especially what Klay means to Pullman and what he means to WSU — it’s really special, and to have that environment too.
“They just kept pushing for us. It’s awesome to have two NBA superstars, two (possible future) Hall of Famers right at your side.”
Bonton and CJ Elleby channeled energy generated by the Splash Brothers en route to two of the better individual outings of WSU’s season. Bonton erupted for a season-high 34 points on 8-of-15 shooting and was 14-of-14 from the foul line, chipping in eight assists and eight rebounds as WSU finished a home sweep of the Oregon schools, neither of whom offered Bonton, a Portland native, a scholarship.
“It’s kinda a chip on my shoulder having those two schools overlook me and everything,” said Bonton, who’s been steadily shaking off a slow start to the year. He flourished in transition and from the outside, where he went 4-of-7. “But I’m really proud to be a Coug, and it shows.”
Elleby went 7-of-15 and put up 22 points, pulled down nine rebounds and doled out five assists.
“CJ was CJ. We’ve kinda settled in and we’ve played pretty well,” said Cougs coach Kyle Smith, whose team continues its rise in reputation, even with contributors Jaylen Shead, Marvin Cannon and Tony Miller still sidelined with injuries.
Washington State (12-7, 3-3 Pac-12) got solid efforts from rising star Noah Williams (career-high 17 points) and Jeff Pollard (10). In all, the Cougars cut off the production from the Beavers’ rangy frontcourt in the second half after a well-matched first. Wazzu played unselfishly and was aggressive to a fault against Oregon State’s untidy backcourt defense.
“We knew they were like the eighth-best offensive team in the country; it was gonna be hard to stop them from scoring,” Smith said.
All-Pac-12 forward Tres Tinkle led Oregon State (12-6, 2-4) with 22 points on 9-for-20 from the floor. Ethan Thompson (14), Kylor Kelley (11) — the country’s No. 2 shot-blocker — and Sean Miller-Moore (10) helped out the Beavers’ post-heavy attack, which was negated for a few long stretches by a smooth-running WSU offense and all its momentum.
“(I told the players to) try to contain your emotions, and I thought we did an awesome job,” Smith said. “I thought we really played within ourselves, tremendously.
“I didn’t know how we’d play today. They’re hard to stop, and our guys just hung in there. Pretty confident group right now.”
WSU shook off an early scoring drought that allowed the Beavers to jump ahead by a team-high six points midway through the first. It was short-lived. DJ Rodman connected from deep, then Elleby finished a traditional three-point play and followed with a smooth stepback, much to Klay Thompson’s delight.
The energy then began to build. After Bonton connected on a deep, running 3 at the first-half buzzer, it felt like nothing could impede a WSU win.
“I see the work my boy puts in every day,” Williams said of Bonton. “I told him after the game, ‘Boy, you pulling 3s from Klay range. You’re hooping bro. Keep on doing that.’”
A few minutes after the break, the Cougars mustered a 10-0 run highlighted by their beating of Oregon State’s press and making clever reads in the paint, which resulted in free throws.
“Just value your possessions. It’s a game of runs, and we limited theirs,” Elleby said.
With about four minutes to play, Bonton swiped an Ethan Thompson pass in the key, weaved through traffic downcourt, then hit Elleby with a behind-the-back pass. Elleby was fouled on a strong layup.
With Washington State comfortably up 11, the gathering at Beasley went ballistic.
Klay Thompson pumped his fist again, then again.
“It was big for us to bounce back,” Bonton said. “Let’s just give that credit to Klay and Steph.”
Added Williams: “They came into the gym, and the gym got hot.”
OREGON STATE (12-6, 2-4)
Tinkle 9-20 4-4 22, Thompson 5-10 4-6 14, Kelley 5-8 1-2 11, Miller-Moore 5-5 0-0 10, Reichle 1-5 0-0 3, Hunt 3-6 1-1 8, Lucas 0-1 2-2 2, Hollins 2-5 0-0 4, Silva 1-1 0-0 2, Vernon 0-0 0-0 0, Dastrup 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 12-15 76.
WASHINGTON STATE (12-7, 3-3)
Bonton 8-13 14-14 34, Elleby 7-15 6-6 22, Pollard 5-9 0-0 10, Williams 6-8 5-7 17, Rodman 2-7 0-0 6, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Kunc 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 25-27 89.
Halftime — Washington State, 46-40. 3-point goals — Oregon State 2-13 (Hunt 1-2, Reichle 1-2, Lucas 0-1, Hollins 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Tinkle 0-4), Washington State 8-20 (Bonton 4-7, Rodman 2-4, Elleby 2-7, Robinson 0-2). Fouled out — Reichle. Rebounds — Oregon State 29 (Tinkle 8), Washington State 28 (Elleby 9). Assists — Oregon State 15 (Kelley, Hollins 3), Washington State 16 (Bonton 8). Total fouls — Oregon State 21, Washington State 16. A — 10,380 (11,671).