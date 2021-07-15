Washington State won’t be bringing back its leading scorer or one of its touted newcomers from the 2020-21 season, but that doesn’t mean the Cougar men’s basketball roster is lacking on talent.
WSU released its finalized list of players and coaches this week. Absent is Isaac Bonton, the two-year Cougar point guard who apparently has decided not to accept a final year of eligibility — an extra season granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic.
Bonton, a fan-favorite from Portland, Ore., will finish his time at Wazzu with 47 starts, and career averages of 16.3 points, four assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.51 steals per game.
The All-Pac-12 second-teamer was a major key to coach Kyle Smith’s quick program turnaround, especially on the defensive end — Bonton was among the Pac-12 Conference’s best perimeter defenders.
Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that promising forward Andrej Jakimovski would be transferring to Loyola-Maryland of the Patriot League.
The well-rounded North Macedonian was the No. 6 WSU recruit of all time, per 247Sports.com, and ended up starting 19 games and logging 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He flirted with a couple of triple-doubles.
Filling those two empty starting roles will probably be transfers from South Alabama and Eastern Washington — Michael Flowers and Kim Aiken Jr., respectively.
Flowers, an explosive 6-foot-1 senior floor general, ranked fourth in Division I in overall scoring in 2020-21 with 588 points in 28 games. He led the Sun Belt in scoring (21 ppg) and garnered a first-team all-conference nod.
The 6-7, 215-pound Aiken Jr., a junior and 66-game starter at EWU, has posted 877 points and 649 rebounds — averages of 10.3 points and 7.6 rebounds — in his career thus far and is the reigning Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year. So, he aligns nicely with Smith’s defense-first principles.
Certainly starting in the backcourt will be junior Noah Williams, the exciting Seattle native who made his name early as a defender, then last year turned into a high-volume scorer capable of dropping 40 points in a game (see: a triple-overtime win versus Stanford on Feb. 20).
Getting the bulk of minutes underneath presumably will be budding young stars in sophomores Efe Abogidi and Dishon Jackson. Abogidi, who recently returned to Pullman after trying out for Nigeria’s Olympic team, made 27 starts and Jackson 13 last season.
The two were hailed as significant pick-ups in recruiting for Smith in summer 2020, and the talk surrounding their potential has only grown since.
Other forwards include junior DJ Rodman, a 3-point sharpshooter and defensive standout; graduate Tony Miller, who missed much of last season for personal reasons but returns for an extra year; Carlos Rosario, a lengthy 6-7 sophomore with a high ceiling, Smith has said; and 6-9 Brown transfer Matt DeWolf, a walk-on.
But perhaps the most intriguing newbie is true freshman Mouhamed Gueye, a four-star recruit and the Cougs’ No. 3-rated recruit of all time, according to 247Sports.com. The native of Senegal stands 6-10 and played at elite hoops academy Prolific Prep (Calif.).
Three-year Coug forward Aljaz Kunc transferred to Iowa State this spring.
Australian Ryan Rapp returns as a backup point guard, and UC San Diego transfer Tyrell Roberts, a 19-ppg scorer at the D-II level, will provide depth.
Explosive sophomore guard TJ Bamba had bright moments last season. Canadian freshman Jefferson Koulibaly is back after missing the entire campaign with a shoulder injury. Smith said he expected Koulibaly to vie for starts before the 2020-21 season.
The Cougs also have added transfer guard Will Burghardt, a senior who logged 13.9 points and 4.7 assists per game for D-III Linfield (Ore.) last season.
Three-star guard Myles Rice, from Georgia, was signed this offseason too.
WSU went 14-13 last season for its first winning record in nine years. The shortage of experience was Smith’s concern, but that seems to be far less of a problem now.
The Cougars’ roster — their proven starting lineup, in particular — should elicit more enthusiasm around a team that has been on the rise since Smith arrived. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi predicted in June that WSU would be an NCAA tournament bubble squad in 2022.
Jim Shaw, Derrick Phelps and John Andrzejek return to Smith’s sideline. Wayne Hunter will take over as recruiting coordinator. He played under Smith and head coach Randy Bennett at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) in the late 2000s, and most recently was an assistant at UC Riverside.
Michael Plank, who formerly held that post, was hired by San Francisco as its recruiting coordinator in June.
