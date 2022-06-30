AREA ROUNDUP
The Washington State athletic department announced Wednesday it has agreed to a home-and-home series in football against San Jose State.
The two teams will play in Pullman on Sept. 21, 2024, then will take on each other on Sept. 6, 2031, in San Jose, Calif.
The two teams have met 13 times, with Washington State holding an 8-4-1 advantage. The last time the Cougars and the Spartans met came in 2018, a 31-0 win by Washington State in Pullman. The Cougars have won two in a row in the series overall.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Five WSU athletes named scholar All-Americans
RICHMOND, Va. — Five Washington State swimmers earned College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America scholar All-American honors, it was announced.
Senior Chloe Larson received first-team honors, and seniors Lauren Burckel and Taylor McCoy and freshmen Noelle Harvey and Sophie Macy each received second-team accolades. The five selections are the most in program history.
To qualify for the first team, student-athletes earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 and participated in their national championship. Second-team selections also earned a 3.50 GPA or higher and achieved a “B” time standard for the national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet.
It is the fifth time McCoy was honored, and it’s the third time for Larson and Burckel.
SUMMER BASEBALLPalouse Patriots 3, Spokane Bandits 2
PULLMAN — Left-hander Calvin Heusser pitched a complete game and registered the lone base hit for the Palouse Patriots in a tight American Legion AAA league victory against the Spokane Bandits.
Heusser’s single in the seventh inning helped break a 2-2 tie as it advanced Caleb Northcroft toward an eventual decisive run.
With the win, the Patriots (9-11) avenged a 7-2 loss they suffered against the Bandits a day earlier.
Spokane 101 000 0—2 7 4
Palouse 011 000 1—3 1 3
Glenn Stites and Logan Thome; Calvin Heusser and Kristopher Schroeder.
Spokane hits — Wilkinson 3 (2 2B), Schurman 2, Stites, Crawford.
Palouse hit — Heusser.
AMATEUR GOLF
Wu leads area players at Washington Amateur
RICHLAND, Wash. — Pullman’s Tianyu Wu had a 2-over-par 74 in the second round and leads area players at the 101st Washington Men’s Amateur championship at Meadow Springs Country Club.
Wu is tied for 14th place with three other players at 6-over 150 for the tournament. He is six shots behind leader Jordan Brajcich, of Everett, Wash.
Pullman’s Christian Yanagi had a 3-over 75 for his round and is tied for 51st place with eight others at 11-over 155.
The two made the cut and will compete in the final round that begins at 7 a.m. today.