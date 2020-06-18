A rapid rebuild might not be a fitting description for what second-year coach Kyle Smith has accomplished in his short time at the helm of Washington State’s men’s basketball program.
It hasn’t only been quick, it’s been almost immediate.
On Wednesday, the Cougs made another significant recruiting splash, receiving a commit from Veritas Prep (Calif.) wing Carlos Rosario, the nation’s 23rd-ranked player at his position, per 247Sports.com.
Rosario, who scored approximately 15 points per game in the powerhouse Grind Session prep circuit, fits the mold for Smith’s ideal “six-tool player” — someone who’s versatile enough to play anywhere.
“The fact that he’s so multi-faceted,” Veritas coach/founder George Zedan said of what sets Rosario apart. “One possession, he can get a shot block. The next, it’s a 3. The next, he can play point guard, or guard a point guard.
“That’s what (Smith) told me he loved about Carlos, that he’s a six-tool player ... he can dribble, pass, do everything. That made sense. He’s a plus defender, can shoot it OK. He’s really just a cerebral player who fills up the stat sheet.”
Rosario, according to 247Sports, is WSU’s fifth-ranked commit in program history. The four-star product comes in behind only Klay Thompson, Michael Harthun, Xavier Thames and Derrick Low.
“I just want to go in and make a contribution and help the team win,” Rosario told the publication. “I feel like Washington State is a place that I can continue to develop and improve and be part of something special they are building.”
Rosario settled on Wazzu over offers from Utah, Boise State, Mississippi State and New Mexico, among others. The 6-foot-7, 180-pounder was called “an athletic forward with good size and length who has a high upside” by 247Sports recruiting guru Josh Gershon.
“(Rosario is a) long wing with a very versatile skill set that includes deep 3-point range,” Nothing But Net Magazine said in an article published in January, which ranked Rosario as the No. 8 available prospect on the West Coast at the time. Coming in at No. 11 was 6-10 center Dishon Jackson, a four-star prospect who committed to the Cougars in April, becoming their 10th-highest ranked recruit of all time.
“(Rosario) had a lot of options. I think if COVID didn’t hit, he would probably have really blown up, because he’d be playing in the spring and potentially summer,” Zedan said. “Coach Smith did a great job staying in the game, staying with the process.”
Per 247Sports, Wazzu’s 2020 class has now jumped into the country’s top 50 — it’s undoubtedly one of the school’s most impressive incoming groups.
The pair of California standouts should provide immediate support in Smith’s program rebuild, which began with a 16-16 season in 2019-20, featuring the team’s first conference tournament win in 11 years.
“We saw what (WSU) did last year,” Zedan said, “and it was very impressive to watch. I feel like the sky’s the limit going forward.”
Rosario told 247Sports he “built a good relationship with the coaches,” who were “recruiting me for over a year and I felt very comfortable with them.
“They like big guards and I feel like there is an opportunity to play early and make an impact.”
Zedan said Rosario didn’t become a starter until the final five games of his junior season. He had arrived in the Southern California city of Garden Grove from his birthplace in the Dominican Republic before that season.
Veritas is a two-year-old program that in large part focuses on recruiting and developing “hungry kids, diamonds in the rough” from Latin America, and assisting them in carving out collegiate futures.
“The reality is, you come to the U.S. so you can have an opportunity to change the dynamic of your situation,” Zedan said. “We have good relationships with scouts overseas,” notably including Ollie Goulston, who helped Rosario link up with Veritas.
The program, which went 22-12 last year, has churned out a handful of Division I talents in a national travel league that’s known for producing McDonald’s All-Americans.
“They’ve been to Maryland, Florida, Kentucky, Memphis,” Zedan said. “Carlos has already played a rigorous schedule, and is already in an independent schooling situation.”
Rosario was tested often his junior year in practices by Iverson Molinar — Mississippi State’s current point guard.
“(Molinar) really took him under his wing, kicked his butt in practices,” Zedan laughed. “He came to us needing to toughen up, acclimate and adjust to the speed of the game here.
“It’s interesting, he’s 6-7, maybe 6-8, has a 7-foot wingspan and a high IQ. He could do a lot of different things, so we didn’t know for sure, but we kinda had a feeling that if he could put it together, he’d have a chance to be a high-major guy.”
Rosario joins Jackson, Canadian star guard Jefferson Koulibaly, versatile guard TJ Bamba and high-flying forward Efe Abogidi in Wazzu’s packed 2020 class.
“It’s a great day for our program, it’s a great day for Washington State, and it’s a great day obviously for Carlos and his family,” Zedan said. “Just a beautiful situation.”
Two roster spots opened up when forward Daron Henson and guard Marvin Cannon recently elected to transfer. WSU is awaiting a decision from junior CJ Elleby, who’s still testing the NBA draft waters.
Rosario represented a sigh of relief for Coug fans, who — only hours before — saw two-sport Oregonian standout Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge rescind on his earlier commitment and land with Oklahoma.
OF NOTE — Zedan coached current Coug forward DJ Rodman in AAU, and Eastern Washington standout Jacob Davison in high school. WSU and EWU are set to play in December at Spokane Arena.
