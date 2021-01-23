COLLEGE ROUNDUP
Sophomore Pia Timmer registered 16 kills and 12 digs, and true freshman Julianna Dalton totaled 13 kills and five blocks as Washington State’s volleyball team handled Pac-12 foe Oregon 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, at Bohler Gym in the Cougars’ first match since Dec. 6, 2019.
Timmer hit .324 on the attack. Dalton, a former high school All-American from Colorado, logged a hitting percentage of .237.
The Cougs, who sit just one spot outside the top 25 in the national coaches’ poll, got contributions from sophomore standout Magda Jehlarova (eight kills, four blocks) — the national freshman of the year last season — and Kalyah Williams (four blocks, four aces).
Setter Hannah Pukis logged a game-high 36 assists and 15 digs.
WSU used a 7-0 scoring run to separate in the first set, then capitalized on multiple Oregon errors to assemble momentum in the third. The Cougs tallied nine blocks and eight aces, and hit .201.
The Ducks were led by Morgan Lewis (12 kills) and Brooke Nuneviller (11 kills, 17 digs).
The two teams meet again at 11 a.m. Sunday at the same site.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU game against UW moved up
SAN FRANCISCO — At the request of the Pac-12 Conference, the second game of the Apple Cup men’s basketball series between Washington State and Washington, which will take place at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, has been moved to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 and will be shown on Pac-12 Network.
The contest originally was scheduled to be played March 6 and be the regular-season finale. It was moved up to allow for potential make-ups of previously postponed games.
The Cougars and Huskies will open the series on Jan. 31 in Seattle.