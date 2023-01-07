Washington State football made official the hires of Ben Arbuckle as offensive coordinator and Frank Maile as edge coach, the school announced Friday.
Arbuckle is the former co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky and Maile is the former defensive line coach at Boise State. The potential hires originally were reported in December.
“We are excited about adding two new members to our staff and building upon the foundation that has been laid this past season,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said in a news release. “Bringing the right fit for our program is very important and I believe we have found the right mentors, leaders and coaches to build meaningful relationships with our players.”
Like his new coach, Arbuckle is a quick riser in the coaching ranks.
The 27-year-old is only three years removed from being the offensive coordinator at Seminole High School in Seminole, Texas.
But Arbuckle played a big role in record-breaking offenses at WKU the past two seasons.
In his lone season in the coordinator role, Arbuckle’s Hilltoppers finished sixth in the NCAA in total offense with 497.3 yards per game, 15th in scoring with 36.4 points per game, tallied a 9-5 overall record and garnered a 44-23 victory against South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
WKU quarterback Austin Reed stamped himself as one of the best passers in the nation in the process. Reed led the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing yards (4,746) and was third in passing touchdowns (40).
To top it off, WKU put up 677 yards of total offense, including a New Orleans Bowl record 522 passing yards in its Dec. 21 finale.
“Through an extensive search, Ben stood out as the best fit for our program to help our offense reach new heights,” Dickert said. “The continuity in scheme and teaching of what our guys know as well as his track record for explosive passing offense fits the skill set of our returning players as well as an exciting brand of football to recruit, too.”
Arbuckle spent the 2021 season as an offensive quality control assistant with the Hilltoppers, primarily serving as a mentor for quarterback Bailey Zappe, who went on to set FBS single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns with 5,967 and 62, respectively.
That mammoth offensive output led to Arbuckle’s promotion to co-offensive coordinator.
Maile spent the past two seasons with the Broncos, contributing to a Boise State defense that helped the team to a 10-4 overall record and win against North Texas in the Frisco Bowl. The Broncos finished ninth nationally in total defense and 16th in scoring defense.
Maile also has had stops at his alma mater Utah State and Vanderbilt.
“I couldn’t’ be more excited to add Frank Maile to our staff as it was easy to see why Frank has been one of the most well-respected defensive line coaches in our region for a long time,” Dickert said. “I know he will have an immediate impact on all our edges and possesses the ability to raise the level of play and will enhance our ability to rush the passer.”
Arbuckle replaces Eric Morris, who took the head coaching job at North Texas in December after one season in Pullman, and Maile replaces three-year coach A.J. Cooper, who took an assistant role at Arizona State.