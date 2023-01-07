Washington State football made official the hires of Ben Arbuckle as offensive coordinator and Frank Maile as edge coach, the school announced Friday.

Arbuckle is the former co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky and Maile is the former defensive line coach at Boise State. The potential hires originally were reported in December.

“We are excited about adding two new members to our staff and building upon the foundation that has been laid this past season,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said in a news release. “Bringing the right fit for our program is very important and I believe we have found the right mentors, leaders and coaches to build meaningful relationships with our players.”

