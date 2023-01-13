WSU hires Schmedding as DC

PULLMAN — Jeff Schmedding, a Spokane native and former longtime Eastern Washington assistant, is returning to the Inland Northwest.
Washington State’s football program hired Schmedding as its next defensive coordinator Thursday.
Schmedding will replace Brian Ward, who coordinated WSU’s defense and coached linebackers for one season, then left the program in early December to take the DC job at Arizona State.
Schmedding comes to WSU after brief stints as defensive coordinator at Auburn and Boise State.
“Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, and truly understands our region of the country,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said in a statement. “Jeff will put his stamp on our defense and I can’t wait to work alongside him in continuing the foundation of defensive football we have built here at WSU.”
He served as Auburn’s DC and assistant head coach in 2022. Schmedding finished out the year on the Tigers’ staff after coach Bryan Harsin was fired at midseason – Schmedding was the only assistant from the Harsin regime to stay on board throughout the season. Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its coach in late November after a 5-7 season, and Schmedding was let go.
The Tigers finished the year 58th nationally in passing yards allowed (222.6 per game), 79th in total defense (395.2 yards per game) and 97th in both scoring (29.5 points per game) and rushing defense (172.7 yards).
Schmedding, 44, graduated from University High School in Spokane. He coordinated the Titans’ defense and coached linebackers from 2002-03 after graduating from EWU. Schmedding worked at his alma mater from 2004-18, helping EWU to eight Big Sky titles, 10 Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearances and an FCS national championship in 2010.
He earned his first fulltime assistant position in 2007 as EWU’s safeties coach, then tutored linebackers for the next two years before becoming special teams coordinator, a post he held from 2010-14. Schmedding was in charge of EWU’s defense from 2015-18. The Eagles surrendered just 22.67 points per game in 2018 and made a run to the FCS title game, where they lost to North Dakota State 38-24.
Boise State hired Schmedding as its defensive coordinator in 2019. He led the Broncos’ defense for two years under Harsin. Boise State won the Mountain West championship in 2019 and finished the year with a top-25 scoring defense nationally at 20.6 points per game.
Harsin accepted the head coaching job at Auburn in 2021 and Schmedding tagged along. He tutored linebackers for a season, then captured a coordinator job after DC Derek Mason left the program to take the same gig at Oklahoma State.
With the addition of Schmedding, who presumably also will take over as the Cougars’ linebackers coach, it appears WSU has completed its 2023 staff. The Cougs made two hires last week – offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle out of Western Kentucky and edge rushers coach Frank Maile from Boise State.
Cougars coach Jake Dickert has stressed the importance of recruiting Washington, and hiring coaches who are familiar with WSU and the region. Schmedding adds local flavor to the Cougars’ staff and should boost the program’s recruiting efforts in its home state.
Dickert told reporters in December that WSU won’t make fundamental changes to its defense in 2023.
Ward took over a 4-2-5 system installed by Dickert, formerly the team’s DC, in early 2020. The Cougars’ defense had a resurgence under Dickert in 2021. Ward, who shares defensive philosophies with Dickert, added some wrinkles in 2022, but WSU stayed consistent with its defensive approach, and the unit had another solid season.
The Cougars will retain their defensive identity and scheme under Schmedding, who also operates a 4-2-5 system that makes good use of blitzes and emphasizes takeaways.