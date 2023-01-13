WSU hires Schmedding as DC

The Spokesman-Review Former Eastern Washington assisstant Jeff Schmedding has been hired to be Washington State's defensive coordinator, it was announced Thursday.

PULLMAN — Jeff Schmedding, a Spokane native and former longtime Eastern Washington assistant, is returning to the Inland Northwest.

Washington State’s football program hired Schmedding as its next defensive coordinator Thursday.

Schmedding will replace Brian Ward, who coordinated WSU’s defense and coached linebackers for one season, then left the program in early December to take the DC job at Arizona State.

Recommended for you