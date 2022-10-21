STOCKTON, Calif. — Four Washington State and two Idaho men’s golfers each had under-par rounds on Thursday’s first day of the Visit Stockton Invitational at the Stockton Country Club.

The Cougars are tied for fourth in the 16-team field with a 277, four shots behind leader Grand Canyon. The Vandals are tied for 10th at 283.

WSU junior Jaden Cantafio had four birdies and a bogey in a 3-under 68 that has him tied for eighth place. WSU junior Preston Bebich and Idaho freshman Joe Sykes each finished at 2-under 69 and are tied for 16th. WSU senior Pono Yanagi, WSU freshman Sam Renner and Idaho senior TJ Patterson each had a 1-under 70 and are tied for 27th

