STOCKTON, Calif. — Four Washington State and two Idaho men’s golfers each had under-par rounds on Thursday’s first day of the Visit Stockton Invitational at the Stockton Country Club.
The Cougars are tied for fourth in the 16-team field with a 277, four shots behind leader Grand Canyon. The Vandals are tied for 10th at 283.
WSU junior Jaden Cantafio had four birdies and a bogey in a 3-under 68 that has him tied for eighth place. WSU junior Preston Bebich and Idaho freshman Joe Sykes each finished at 2-under 69 and are tied for 16th. WSU senior Pono Yanagi, WSU freshman Sam Renner and Idaho senior TJ Patterson each had a 1-under 70 and are tied for 27th
The second round takes place at 8 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. Grand Canyon 273; 2. UC San Diego 274; 3. Fresno State 275; T4. Washington State 277; T4. San Jose State 277; T4. Sacramento State 277; T7. Fullerton 278; T7. UC Irvine 278; 9. George Washington 281; T10. UC Riverside 283; T10. Idaho 283; 12. Northridge 284; 13. Utah Tech 285; 14. Pacific 287; 15. Temple 293; 16. UC Santa Barbara 297.
Co-leaders — Davis McDowell (UC San Diego), Jin Nakao (UC Irvine) 65.
WSU individuals — T8. Jaden Cantafio 68; T16. Preston Bebich 69; T27. Pono Yanagi 70; T27. Sam Renner 70; T60. Daniel Kim 73; T71. Franklin Lydra 74.
Idaho individuals — T16. Joe Sykes 69; T27. TJ Patterson 70; T52. Colt Sherrell 72; T52. Samuel Johnson 72; T71. Jose Suryadinata 74.
VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in three
GREELEY, Colo. — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday finished with 11 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 to Northern Colorado in a Big Sky Conference match at Bank of Colorado Arena.
Munday had a .318 attack percentage and contributed five total blocks for the Vandals (3-16, 0-7), who have lost seven consecutive matches. Freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling added nine kills. Senior setter Hailey Pelton had 22 assists. Freshman libero Aine Doty chipped in 10 digs.
Idaho next plays at noon Saturday at Northern Arizona.
WOMEN’S SOCCERASU 2, WSU 0
PULLMAN — The Sun Devils scored twice in the second half to extend the Cougars’ winless streak to four matches in Pac-12 Conference play at Lower Soccer Field.
Olivia Nguyen and Hannah Leitner registered goals for Arizona State (7-3-3, 3-3-1), who jumped above Washington State in the standings.
But once again, the Cougars had a 32-8 advantage in shots, including 7-5 on goal, and a 14-4 edge in corner kicks.
Pauline Nelles stopped seven shots, and sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper made three saves for WSU (8-4-3, 2-3-2).
The Cougars next play at noon Sunday at home against Arizona.
ASU — Olivia Nguyen (Lucy Johnson), 50th.
ASU — Hannah Leitner (Eva van Deursen), 74th.
Shots — Washington State 32, Arizona State 8. Saves — Arizona State: Pauline Nelles 7. Washington State: Nadia Cooper 3.