The area’s major college basketball teams now are starting to feel the effects of the omicron variant of COVID-19, as three games scheduled for the next several days were postponed Wednesday.
Washington State’s Pac-12 conference opener against Washington, which was set for an 8 p.m. start Wednesday and televised on ESPNU, was scrapped because of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ program.
It is the first game of the season for Washington State that’s had to be shuffled because of the virus. For the Huskies, it’s the third game that’s had to be scrapped. Earlier this month, UW had a Pac-12 home game against UCLA postponed, then a date at Gonzaga completely wiped out.
Just a day earlier in his weekly news conference, Cougars coach Kyle Smith said everyone had a clean bill of health and the team was full steam ahead in preparing for the Huskies.
“We had a really good break,” Smith said. “Guys got back healthy and ready to go. Looking forward to starting the Pac-12 again with our cross-state rival. We’re getting tested and stuff, so maybe we’ll get some results. But we had a full practice. We’ll find out. This time of year, across the country, I think everything is kind of fluid, but we’re ready to roll.”
Smith said his team is taking the same precautions they did a year ago when the alpha variant of COVID-19 was raging through the country, without the wide availability of the vaccine.
“I don’t think anyone’s more diligent about it than our medical staff and administration,” Smith said. “That being said, I’m sure UCLA and USC do a great job too, and it just seems like this virus has been obviously very contagious and affects a lot of people.”
This comes after the flu bug ripped through the team for a period a couple weeks ago and affected standouts Noah Williams and Tyrell Roberts.
The Cougars (8-5, 1-1) next are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. next Thursday at Colorado.
The Idaho men’s basketball games that were scheduled for 5 p.m. today at Northern Arizona and 7 p.m. Saturday at Portland State have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Vandals’ program.
No make-up dates were announced as of press time. They’re the second and third games this season Idaho has had to either cancel or postpone because of the virus. Just before Christmas, the Vandals’ game at UC Riverside had to be canceled because of COVID-19 protocols in the Highlanders’ program.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 against Montana State at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
