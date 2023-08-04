An old cliche in sports among athletes and coaches is to “have a better day than your last,” or to “get better every day,” some variation of the phrase.

On Day 2 of fall practice Thursday, Washington State improved from its first practice.

“I think from the team meeting (Thursday morning) to all the way out on the field you can just feel a different type of energy,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “(It’s) an energy that the team needs to play with and practice with each and every day. I love that.”

