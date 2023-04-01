WSU knocks off No. 12 UCLA

WSU Athletics Washington State senior designated hitter Jacob McKeon is congratulated after hitting a third-inning solo home run in Friday's Pac-12 Conference game against No. 12 UCLA at Bailey-Brayton Field.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — This is more like the Washington State baseball team from two weeks ago.

Senior designated hitter Jacob McKeon went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Friday as the Cougars knocked off No. 12 UCLA 9-5 in the opener of a Pac-12 Conference three-game series at Bailey-Brayton Field.

“Tonight’s win is kind of helping us getting the vibe back in the dugout,” McKeon said of WSU snapping a five-game conference losing skid. “Definitely in the five-game losing streak, there was a lot of conversations and talks about how we can get back to where we were against Oregon State. I think tonight really helps with that, build our confidence up.”

