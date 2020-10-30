COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State’s men’s basketball team will open its Pac-12 Conference season with two games in December, then tune up with a few nonleague games that month before returning to a conference-only schedule in January.
The Cougs, who begin their season with a multi-team event in Pullman on Nov. 25, learned Thursday — when the Pac-12 released its 2020-21 schedules — they will host Oregon State on Dec. 2. Wazzu then will travel to Colorado for a Dec. 5 matchup before going about a month without a league contest.
Exact dates and times haven’t been announced, but WSU knows it’ll restart league play the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 3 by staging games at Beasley Coliseum against the Arizona schools.
WSU visits Bay Area programs Stanford and Cal, and Los Angeles foes USC and UCLA, in the ensuing weeks. Mountain schools Utah and Colorado will journey to Pullman next, then WSU will head to Seattle for an Apple Cup contest with Washington in the final week of January.
The Cougars begin February with games at the Oregon schools.
Wazzu will close its season with five of its final seven games at home, beginning with USC and UCLA the week of Feb. 10-14, then Cal and Stanford the next week. The Cougs meet Arizona and Arizona State next in the desert, and conclude their regular season March 6 or 7 at home against Washington.
CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho teams fall to Montana State
The Vandals competed for the first time this season, as they fell to the Bobcats in a meet conducted at the Lewis-Clark State College course.
Idaho’s men had 42 points to Montana State’s 15, while the Vandal women tallied 32 points and the Bobcats had 23.
Gabriel Dinnel was the top male finisher for Idaho, crossing the line in 24:54.01 to take sixth. Malaina Thacker led the Vandal women, placing third in 17:04.26.
“It was exciting for us to get out there and race, and we’re very thankful to have the chance,” Idaho director of track and field/cross country Tim Cawley said. “Obviously it was about the competition, but today was especially about the opportunity to have a smooth and fun race.”
MEN
Team scores — 1. Montana State 15; 2. Idaho 42.
Individual winner — Collin Buck, Montana State, 23:29.80.
Idaho finishers — 6. Gabriel Dinner 24:54.01; 7. Tim Stevens 25:09.14; 8. Lorenz Hermann 25:19.33; 10. Caleb Seely 25:36.74; 11. Ben Shaw 25:47.82; 12. Shea Mattson 26:06.38; 13. Timo Dohm 26:26.44; 14. Sam Fulbright 26:38.12.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Montana State 23; 2. Idaho 32.
Individual winner — Camila Noe, Montana State, 16:26.79.
Idaho finishers — 3. Malania Thacker 17:04.26; 5. Nathalia Campos 17:23.49; 7. Nell Baker 17:35.34; 8. Maya Kobylanski 17:39.10; 9. Jolene Whiteley 17:41.04; 11. Faith Dilmore 17:47.11; 12. Celie Manz 18:04.51; 13. Leah Holmgren 18:20.55; 14. Erica Pecha 18:33.96; 16. Elise Abbott 19:07.94; Mia Hill 19:22.83.