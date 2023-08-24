WSU looking to make a statement

Washington State junior Pia Timmer (7) gets hand slaps from teammates as her name is announced before a volleyball match in 2022.

 WSU Athletics

When the expectation of a program is greatness, it’s on the players and coaches to raise the bar.

The Washington State volleyball team is currently in the midst of one of its best runs in program history.

The Cougars have made the NCAA tournament seven consecutive seasons and enter the 2023 season ranked as the No. 21 team in the country. Washington State’s NCAA tournament appearances haven’t always meant success in the postseason bracket.

