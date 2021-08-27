As Washington State volleyball gears up to begin its season at the Carolina Classic in Columba, S.C., the promise of a comparatively normal season with a strong and maturing roster gleams bright.
The 18th-ranked Cougs face host South Carolina in a nonconference matchup at 11 a.m. Pacific today, then take on No. 9 Pittsburgh at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to round out their trip.
This WSU roster features all but one of its starters from last year, and still is on the young side, with only one senior — fifth-year outside hitter Penny Tusa, who led the way in aces last season with 26.
Playing a modified spring schedule, the Cougs finished with an 11-5 record in a run dotted with cancellations because of COVID-19 protocols. Their season ended in April with a five-set defeat to then-unbeaten Western Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Wazzu has qualified for the national tourney five consecutive seasons, but has dropped its opening match there the past two years.
The incoming Cougs were ranked fifth in the Pac-12 conference preseason coaches’ poll released earlier this month. Redshirt junior setter Hannah Pukis, junior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova and junior outside hitter Pia Timmer each were named to the preseason all-conference team.
A 2020 All-American, Pukis was fifth nationally last season in total assists (577) and assists-per-set (9.31). Her elite setting makes for a dangerous combination with the offensive prowess of Timmer, who finished 173 kills and an average of 12.36 per match. Jehlarova had 124 kills of her own and made a team-high 76 blocks.
After the Carolina Classic, WSU is set to play the Rebel Challenge at Las Vegas in the first week of September, then come home for the Cougar Challenge at Pullman’s Bohler Gym the next week. The Cougs’ schedule features two in-state rivalry games with No. 4 UW, including their regular-season finale on Nov. 27. The NCAA tournament, where they will look for another berth and a chance to make inroads, begins Dec. 3.