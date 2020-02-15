TEMPE, Ariz. — Reili Richardson scored 13 of her 22 points in the final five minutes to help No. 22 Arizona State take the lead and hold off the Washington State women’s basketball team 62-59 on Friday.
Ula Motuga tied it at 50 with a 3-pointer for Washington State with 3:20 left in the game. Richardson answered with back-to-back 3s to make it 56-50 and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win for the Sun Devils (17-8, 7-6 Pac-12), even as the Cougars (11-14, 4-9) rallied twice to within a point.
Ja’Tavia Tapley added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Robbi Ryan scored 10 for Arizona State. Richardson also had five rebounds and five assists.
Borislava Hristova had 15 of her 22 points in the second half to help Washington State rally from a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter. Hristova scored five during a 13-1 run that tied it at 34 late in the third.
Chanelle Molina added 13 points for the Cougars.
“The effort by Bobi, Chanelle and our entire team tonight was encougaring to see,” WSU coach Kami Ethridge said. “Our disposition was great and we played extremely hard. I’m really proud of how this team competed. There are so many things that we can grab hold of out of tonight’s game. If we can play with this kind of effort, we can play with a lot of teams in this league.”
The Cougars next will play at Arizona at 11 a.m. Sunday.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-14, 4-9)
Hristova 10-22 2-2 24, Levy 0-3 0-0 0, Motuga 4-6 0-0 9, Murekatete 4-4 0-4 8, Chanelle Molina 6-13 0-0 13, Subasic 1-3 0-0 3, Nankervis 1-1 0-0 2, Cherilyn Molina 0-4 0-0 0, Muzet 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 2-6 59.
ARIZONA ST. (17-8)
Tapley 7-10 0-0 14, Van Hyfte 0-2 3-4 3, Richardson 6-11 7-8 22, Russell 0-3 0-0 0, Ryan 4-8 2-2 10, Ruden 1-7 0-0 2, Walker 4-5 1-2 9, Bejedi 0-1 0-0 0, Hanson 0-2 0-0 0, Mbulito 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 23-51 13-18 62.
WSU 10 11 17 21—59
ASU 16 13 9 24—62
3-point goals — Washington St. 5-19 (Hristova 2-4, Levy 0-2, Motuga 1-3, Molina 1-6, Subasic 1-2, Muzet 0-2), Arizona St. 3-11 (Richardson 3-5, Ryan 0-3, Ruden 0-1, Bejedi 0-1, Hanson 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 31 (Hristova 7), Arizona St. 36 (Van Hyfte, Tapley 6). Assists — Washington St. 14 (Molina 6), Arizona St. 12 (Richardson 5). Total fouls — Washington St. 20, Arizona St. 14. A — 2,472.