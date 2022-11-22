As much as Washington State coach Jake Dickert and most of his players would never say it, the Cougars seemed to play with a little extra juice Saturday against their former teammate.
Maybe the team really was able to mute out the comments of “just watch” and “it’s personal” by Arizona quarterback and former Cougar Jayden de Laura. Or maybe they silently used the matchup as some extra motivation even as they said “it’s just another game” into their microphones.
Either way, the Cougars (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) are playing their best football at the perfect time.
WSU owns a three-game winning streak that features easily its best all-around play this season. That was no different in its 31-20 win against the Wildcats (which was a 31-6 game until Arizona scored a couple of garbage time touchdowns).
Here are WSU’s biggest offensive and defensive takeaways heading into Apple Cup preparation against No. 12 Washington:
WSU has its QB and that’s final
Washington State quarterback Cam Ward had a rollercoaster play style early in the season and there was chatter by some fans longing for the return of de Laura.
What are those people saying now?
De Laura tossed four interceptions against the Cougars, one of which was returned 35 yards for a touchdown by cornerback Derrick Langford Jr.
De Laura looked frazzled and uncomfortable against the WSU defense and even got into a scuffle with an Arizona player on the sideline.
There’s no doubt de Laura is an incredible talent — his 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award and 316.8 passing yards per game speak to that — but he’s moved on and I think it’s clear WSU has too.
Ward hasn’t been perfect — his two interceptions in the end zone against Cal come to mind — but he’s a proven winner and he’s gotten better as the season’s gone on.
Ward’s stats of 252 passing yards per game, 64.2 completion percentage and 21 touchdowns to eight interceptions might not be as flashy as some of his Air Raid predecessors, but the Cougars are back to winning football games and Ward is a big part of that success.
Turnovers come in bunches
Somewhere along the way, the switch flipped and the Cougar defense became a homing device for finding the football and generating turnovers.
WSU’s four interceptions — two by safety Sam Lockett, Langford’s pick-6 and one by nickel Armani Marsh — were the most since the Cougars had four against the Huskies in last year’s Apple Cup victory. Marsh also had two and Langford had one of those interceptions in that game nearly a year ago.
Langford’s interception return was also WSU’s second defensive touchdown of the season after linebacker Francisco Mauigoa returned one 95 yards to the house against Oregon and quarterback Bo Nix on Sept. 24.
Saturday’s ball-hawking showing came just two games after WSU forced four fumbles against Stanford, two each by Mauigoa and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (official statistics were updated to credit Smith-Wade with his forced fumbles).
So what’s next for the Cougar defense?
Maybe a mix of two interceptions and two forced fumbles in the same game?
If the Cougars can keep forcing turnovers in bunches, it’ll go a long way toward a possible upset in this Saturday’s Apple Cup and potentially winning their first bowl game since 2018 in December.