Once again, Washington State’s men’s basketball team gave up a huge lead and couldn’t hold at the end.
Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half as New Mexico State steadily cut into a Cougar double-digit and eventually came away with a 64-61 nonconference victory Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum.
“This is another tough, really close loss for us,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. “I hope this isn’t becoming a habit. You’ve got to tip your cap to New Mexico State. They were the tougher team, especially in the second half. They kept competing, and we played a little tentatively. I would say we have some improvements to make.”
The Aggies (9-2) trailed by 18 after Washington State opened the second half with three straight 3-pointers. Rice scored the next seven points for New Mexico State, four at the line plus a 3, to begin the steady comeback during the next 14 minutes.
The win improves the Aggies to 6-6 against Power Five teams since Chris Jans took over as coach, and they have beaten WSU three times in four meetings overall.
But Smith said the reason why they play teams like New Mexico State is to see where they stand. Right now, it’s not in a good place.
“They were the grittier team, but that’s part of why we play these teams,” Smith said. “They have the experience. They’re used to winning. We were a .500 team last year, so we have to make that next hurdle. You have to understand how to close out games, how to win close games, how to get stops when you need stops. There’s a process involved.”
Teddy Allen, who scored 12 of his 18 after halftime, hit his first 3 of the night, on his eighth attempt, to forge a 58-58 tie with 3:49 remaining. He then was fouled on a 3 and made all three free throws with 1:56 to go as the Aggies led 63-60.
WSU (7-4) was unable to inbound under the basket and turned the ball over, it’s 17th turnover, with 24.9 seconds left.
“Our second halves have been poor, especially at home,” Smith said. “Either its a conditioning, or a mental mindset, we’ve had a lot of guys who have missed practices for injuries and sickness, so it’s hard to practice. You’ve got to practice and stay in shape. We’ve done some things to address it.”
Michael Flowers led the Cougars with 15 points, tying a season high with five 3-pointers, Noah Williams added 13 points. TJ Bamba and Efe Abogidi each scored 11. Abogidi added seven rebounds. Washington State played without Tyrell Roberts and Tony Miller, both of whom were under the weather.
New Mexico State hadn’t led since rallying into a 19-18 lead with a 10-0 run late in the first half. But Flowers sparked a comeback with a 3 as WSU outscored the Aggies 17-3 in the final 4:30 to take a 35-22 lead into halftime.
Three of the Cougars’ four losses this season have been by one possession. It’s also the second time they allowed a double-digit lead to wither away. They were up by 19 against Eastern Washington on Nov. 27 before falling 76-71.
Washington State next will play Northern Colorado at home at 1 p.m. Saturday.
NEW MEXICO ST. (9-2)
McCants 2-4 1-3 5, McNair 5-12 0-2 10, Allen 6-18 5-5 18, Pryor 2-2 0-0 4, J.Rice 5-8 8-8 22, McKinney 0-2 0-1 0, Peake 0-0 1-3 1, Alok 2-3 0-0 4, Avery 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 15-22 64.
WASHINGTON ST. (7-4)
Gueye 2-5 1-2 6, Rodman 1-6 0-0 2, Abogidi 4-6 3-5 11, Bamba 3-11 3-4 11, Flowers 5-13 0-0 15, N.Williams 4-14 4-4 13, Jakimovski 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 11-15 61.
Halftime: Washington St., 35-22. 3-Point Goals: New Mexico St. 5-17 (J.Rice 4-7, Allen 1-8, McCants 0-2), Washington St. 10-33 (Flowers 5-10, Bamba 2-7, Gueye 1-1, Jakimovski 1-3, N.Williams 1-6, Abogidi 0-1, Rodman 0-5). Rebounds: New Mexico St. 29 (McNair 8), Washington St. 33 (Abogidi 7). Assists: New Mexico St. 11 (Allen 5), Washington St. 7 (Flowers 3). Total Fouls: New Mexico St. 15, Washington St. 21. A: 2,702 (11,671).
