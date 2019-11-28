Men’s basketball
WSU men fall to Colorado State in Cayman Islands
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Adam Thistlewood made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and Nico Carvacho had 16 points and 14 rebounds as Colorado State pulled away from Washington State in the second half for a 79-69 victory Wednesday in the fifth-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic.
Colorado State made 17 of its first 24 field goals of the second half (70.8 percent) to help wrap up the tournament with two wins after an overtime loss to New Mexico State in its opener. CSU went on a 14-2 run in an almost four-minute span in the second half to go up 53-42 with 12:34 to play.
David Roddy added 12 points and Kris Martin 11 for Colorado State (5-3). The Rams finished shooting 54.9 percent and outrebounded the Cougars 44-28 to overcome 20 turnovers.
CJ Elleby and Jeff Pollard scored 16 points apiece to lead Washington State (3-4). Elleby, who has scored 20 points in five games this season, was 7-of-19 shooting but missed 9 of 11 3-point attempts. Pollard matched his career-best 16 points, making 6 of 7 shots including three 3s.
Isaac Bonton added 11 points and Tony Miller had 10 for the Cougars, who built a 31-30 halftime edge. Washington State was just 3-of-14 from beyond the arc in the first half, but stayed in it by forcing 12 turnovers.
The Cougars pulled to 60-57 with 8:33 to play on consecutive 3s from Bonton and Jervae Robinson, but Martin answered with a 3 and Isaiah Stevens made a layup to extend CSU’s lead. The Cougars never got closer, making just three layups and six free throws from there.
Carvacho and Elleby each were named to the all-tournament team.
WSU next will play at Idaho at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
COLORADO ST. (5-3)
Thistlewood 6-9 3-5 20, Carvacho 7-10 2-3 16, Moore 1-5 2-2 5, Martin 5-9 0-0 11, Stevens 3-8 2-3 8, Thomas 0-0 0-2 0, Edwards 0-0 2-2 2, Tonje 1-1 2-2 5, Roddy 5-9 2-4 12. Totals 28-51 15-23 79.
WASHINGTON ST. (3-4)
Kunc 2-7 2-2 7, Elleby 7-19 0-0 16, Pollard 6-7 1-2 16, Bonton 3-16 3-4 11, Shead 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 5-6 0-2 10, Markovetskyy 2-3 0-2 4, Cannon 1-5 0-0 2, Robinson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-68 6-12 69.
Halftime — Washington St., 31-30. 3-point goals — Colorado St. 8-20 (Thistlewood 5-7, Tonje 1-1, Moore 1-3, Martin 1-3, Roddy 0-2, Stevens 0-4), Washington St. 9-31 (Pollard 3-4, Bonton 2-7, Elleby 2-11, Robinson 1-2, Kunc 1-4, Cannon 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Colorado St. 42 (Carvacho 14), Washington St. 27 (Kunc, Elleby 6). Assists — Colorado St. 12 (Stevens 4), Washington St. 11 (Elleby 4). Total fouls — Colorado St. 16, Washington St. 19. Technical — Carvacho. A — 1,023.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Marxen named player of the week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho sophomore guard Gina Marxen was named the Big Sky women’s basketball player of the week, it was announced.
Marxen scored a career-high 30 points in a 90-84 double overtime win Nov. 20 against Seattle University. She was 8-of-16 from the floor in the game, including hitting a career-best seven 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and three assists.
Marxen currently is ranked first in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.8), first in 3s made (3.8 pg), third in scoring (16.0 ppg), ninth in assists (3.8 apg) and 14th in rebounding (6.3 rpg).