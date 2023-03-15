It was a tale of two halves for the Washington State men’s basketball team in a first-round National Invitation Tournament game Tuesday in Pullman against Eastern Washington.
The Cougars’ season ended with an 81-74 loss to the Eagles after swapping leads with the visitors in the second half of the game.
Here are some of the key moments:
The two schools played each other Nov. 21, a game Washington State dominated in winning 82-56. But this time, the Cougars (17-17) didn’t have sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye and the Eagles (23-10) took advantage.
Eastern Washington swarmed down on Washington State’s depleted interior defense, outscoring the Cougars 18-8 down low in the first half.
In comparison, Washington State wasn’t able to exploit the Eagles. Washington State was 11-for-31 shooting (35.5%) as Eastern Washington was 15-for-27 (55.6%).
The Eagles led 43-34 at intermission.
Washington State went on a 29-11 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half, capped with a 3-pointer from junior forward Andrej Jakimovski with 10:35 to go that put the Cougars in front 63-54.
Eastern Washington would not go away, going on a 10-0 spurt immediately after the Jakimovski 3 to take a one-point edge with 8:07 to go.
There would be nine lead changes in the final stretch. The final lead change went to the Eagles, who took a 77-74 lead with 16 seconds left in the contest on a Steele Venters 3. Venters hit a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining, and Cedric Coward closed it out with a dunk off a turnover.
“We were 10-for-30 from (2-point range),” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said, “so that needs to be fixed. (Eastern Washington’s) big. They’re good around the rim, defensively. And we got to make better decisions there. We shot 30% (and) we probably should have shot 40%, to be honest.”
WSU was outscored in the paint 36-16 overall.
Venters had a game-high 27 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the floor. Twelve of those points came from 3-point range (4-for-9 from beyond the arc).
“He kicked our butts,” Smith said. “Just owned us. So, good for him. And I hope (Eastern Washington) goes on and wins. They had a heck of a season. I know they had a tough ending to their league. They were ready, we competed pretty well, considering no (Mouhamed). (We) had to go some small ball, but it’s just hard to get stops and rebounds.”
Senior forward D.J. Rodman led the Cougars with 23 points and added eight rebounds. Junior guards T.J. Bamba and Jabe Mullins each had 15 points and Bamba added seven boards.