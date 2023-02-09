As if playing their biggest rival wasn’t enough motivation, there’s a little extra spice added to this year’s Apple Cup series between the Washington State and Washington men’s basketball teams.

Former Cougar guard Noah Williams flipped allegiances and went to the proverbial dark side this past offseason when he ditched the crimson and gray in Pullman for a purple uniform in his hometown of Seattle.

Williams and the Huskies (13-12, 5-9 Pac-12) face WSU (10-15, 5-9) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) at Beasley Coliseum.

