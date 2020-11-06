Washington State’s men’s basketball team will open its season Nov. 25 at Pullman’s Beasley Coliseum against Texas Southern to kick off a co-hosted multi-team event with Wyoming, according to Stadium insider Jeff Goodman.
The rest of the MTE’s contests haven’t been released yet, but the competition will feature four teams — WSU, Wyoming, Texas Southern and Mississippi Valley State.
Wazzu should have the edge in the event. The Cougars came in at No. 136 out of 357 Division I programs in analyst Ken Pomeroy’s widely respected rankings, released earlier this week. The Cowboys are 198th, Texas Southern 258th and MVSU last at No. 357.