PULLMAN — For the second time in three days, the Washington State men’s basketball has had to postpone a game.
On Thursday, the Cougars had to postpone their game at Oregon State, which originally was scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, because of ongoing COVID-19 protocols within the program.
The team has had several issues with players in and out of protocol for the better part of the past several weeks, but they hadn’t had to postpone games because of their issues until this week.
The game against the Beavers is the third one that’s had to be rescheduled because of the virus. Washington State’s Dec. 29 home game against Washington and the game that was scheduled for Thursday at Oregon also were postponed.
The Cougars tentatively next will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Utah.
OLYMPICS
Former UI track athlete to compete in Beijing
Former Idaho track and field standout Andrew Blaser was named to Team USA in skeleton for the Winter Olympics set to begin Feb. 4 in Beijing, it was announced.
Blaser, who graduated in 2012, is the sole U.S. slider on this year’s team. At No. 28 in the world rankings, he also is the top-ranked American male.
At Idaho, Blaser was a two-time NCAA qualifier, winning six Western Athletic Conference titles and was named to the first team eight times.
SWIMMING
Idaho’s Froh earns honor
DENVER — Idaho sophomore Zoe Froh was named the Western Athletic Conference swimmer of the week, it was announced.
Froh was 2-for-3 this past weekend in her events, winning the 400 individual medley in a time of 4:29.94. Then she had a 10:29.06 to place first in the 1,000 freestyle.
The Vandals next will compete in a dual at Dixie State on Jan. 29.
WSU meets canceled
First it was the men’s basketball team. Then it was the women’s basketball team. Now, it’s gotten to the swimming team too.
The Washington State swimming program had to cancel its meets this weekend at Utah and BYU because of COVID-19 protocols within the Cougars. The two meets, which originally were scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, respectively, will not be made up.
Washington State is scheduled to next compete in a dual at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at Nevada.
ROWING
WSU to compete six times this spring
PULLMAN — The Washington State rowing team will compete six times this spring, it was announced.
The Cougars begin the spring March 5 on Lake Las Vegas against Washington and USC. The team will not have any home meets, but will take on Gonzaga on the Spokane river on April 30.
The Pac-12 championships take place at Dexter Reservoir in Dexter, Ore., with Oregon State hosting. The NCAA championships will be May 27-29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. The Cougars will be looking to make their 10th appearance in the past 12 seasons in the event.
2022 SCHEDULE
March 5 — Washington/USC at Lake Las Vegas; 19 — at Oregon State; April 9-10 — Pac-12 Invitational at Lake Las Vegas; 16-17 — Big Ten Invitational at Nathan Benderson Park, Sarasota, Fla.; 30 — at Gonzaga; May 15 — Pac-12 championships at Dexter Reservoir, Dexter, Ore.; 27-29 — NCAA championships at Nathan Benderson Park, Sarasota, Fla.