Offensive heroics from Isaac Bonton and clutch free-throw shooting in the closing minutes pulled Washington State through to a season-opening 56-53 victory Wednesday against Texas Southern in a seesaw encounter at Beasley Coliseum.
Wazzu coach Kyle Smith, who previously had been expected to miss the game because of a recent positive corornavirus test, was on the bench after all, having being cleared just before tipoff by one of the team’s heath professionals.
Texas Southern’s Michael Weathers was the first player to score, converting a fast-break layup on his team’s second possession for a 2-0 lead. Moments later, Ajaz Kunc made two free-throws for the Cougs to tie things at 2.
The first 10 minutes of play were marked by successive brief runs from each team.
The Cougs twice opened up two-possession leads — 8-2 and 14-8 — only for the Tigers to quickly surge back and knot things up each time, then take a lead of their own at 18-14. Wazzu returned the favor with an outside jumper from highly touted 6-foot-10 freshman Efe Abogidi and a pair of Bonton free throws to tie it at 18 going into the 10-minute mark.
The final 10 minutes of the opening half saw a virtual deadlock with the teams often tied or trading meager single-possession leads. Weathers bookended the period with its final three points, courtesy of a lay-in and free throw that put the Tigers up 31-28 going into the locker room.
Texas Southern carried its momentum into the opening minutes of the second half, going up 34-28 behind a Jordan Gilliam 3-pointer and soon opening up a 39-31 lead, its largest of the game.
In terms of offensive output, Bonton almost single-handedly carried the Cougs back into contention and into the lead, scoring 20 of their first 21 points in the second half. Two Bonton 3s kept the Cougs within striking distance, then a pair of inside jump shots brought them back to a tie at 39 before two Bonton free throws put WSU up 41-39. A Texas Southern three-point play quickly was eclipsed by seven more Bonton points to put the Cougs up 48-42, then a pair of DJ Rodman free throws for 50-42.
Another Texas Tech rally ensued during the next several minutes, ending in a Weathers 3-pointer to make it 50-50 going into a timeout with 3:38 left in regulation.
Ajaz Kunc put WSU ahead again with two free throws for 52-50, but two Tiger foul shots tied it again going into the closing minute. Kunc found himself back at the foul line with 23.9 seconds to go, and converted to put the Cougs up 54-52.
On the next possession, Weathers was called for a charging foul on Noah Williams with 11 seconds left and WSU regained possession. The WSU players leapt out of their chairs on the sideline and roared with excitement at the development, which they rightly perceived as decisive. Bonton was fouled almost immediately off the ensuing inbound pass, and hit the game’s final two free throws with 9.4 seconds left for the final margin.
Bonton scored 28 points. Kunc joined him in double digits with 11, and Abogidi scored nine, adding a team-high eight rebounds. Abogidi was one of four freshmen to see playing time for the young Cougs, with redshirt and former Clarkston High School standout Brandton Chatfield also getting on the court.
For Texas Southern, Weathers, Galen Alexander and John Walker all had 10 points apiece. The Tigers had the advantage in rebounds (43-40), steals (11-4), and total field goals (18-14) but also recorded 28 fouls to WSU’s 16, with two players fouling out. Washington State was 21-of-31 at the free-throw line, while TSU went 11-for-13.
Smith, who had gone out of his way to shuffle the roster during the course of the night and played all 11 healthy bodies in the Wazzu rotation, admitted the Cougs were “certainly not comfortable with ourselves offensively at this point,” but expressed optimism for the team’s development as they shook off the rust and refined the playing roster.
“Competition’s about putting the best team out there to get the best chance to win, but I don’t know who that is yet,” he said. “We’ve been battling through some injuries, guys who’ve been out. I was gone. We’ll settle in. Every team does.”
Smith acknowledged his week-and-a-half of isolation had been “tough.”
“In 28 years, I don’t believe I’ve been away from any team that long,” he said. “There was a little depression.”
Still, having gotten the season off the ground with a win and had the opportunity against the odds to be at the sidelines in person, Smith felt some catharsis in the end.
“Modelo time,” he proclaimed.
Washington St. 56, Texas Southern 52
TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-1)
Alexander 3-10 3-3 10, Nicholas 1-7 0-0 2, Walker 4-7 1-2 10, Gilliam 3-6 0-0 8, Weathers 3-13 4-5 10, Hopkins 1-6 3-3 5, Rasas 3-6 0-0 7, Ja’Ma.Redus 0-0 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-5 0-0 0, Brigham 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-62 11-13 52.
WASHINGTON ST. (0-1)
Kunc 1-1 9-9 11, Rodman 2-6 3-4 8, Abogidi 4-5 0-0 9, Bonton 7-25 11-13 28, Williams 0-5 0-3 0, Rapp 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-2 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Chatfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-52 23-31 56.
Halftime: Texas Southern 31-28. 3-Point Goals: Texas Southern 5-18 (Gilliam 2-4, Rasas 1-1, Walker 1-2, Alexander 1-4, Brigham 0-1, Hopkins 0-1, Jones 0-1, Baldwin 0-4), Washington St. 5-28 (Bonton 3-14, Abogidi 1-1, Rodman 1-3, Bamba 0-1, Jakimovski 0-1, Miller 0-1, Williams 0-3, Rapp 0-4). Fouled Out: Walker, Rasas. Rebounds: Texas Southern 40 (Weathers 9), Washington St. 41 (Abogidi, Bonton 8). Assists: Texas Southern 7 (Gilliam 4), Washington St. 8 (Bonton, Rapp 3). Total Fouls: Texas Southern 28, Washington St. 16.
