HONOLULU, Hawaii — Offense was hard to come by down the stretch for the Cougars in a 62-51 semifinal loss to the host Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Friday at Stan Sheriff Center.

Washington State (5-7) averaged 69.9 points per game coming into the contest but struggled from the field shooting just 18-of-59 (30.5%) — a season low for coach Kyle Smith’s group.

The loss moved the Cougars to the third-place game against the Utah State Aggies at 3:30 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you