HONOLULU, Hawaii — Offense was hard to come by down the stretch for the Cougars in a 62-51 semifinal loss to the host Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Friday at Stan Sheriff Center.
Washington State (5-7) averaged 69.9 points per game coming into the contest but struggled from the field shooting just 18-of-59 (30.5%) — a season low for coach Kyle Smith’s group.
The loss moved the Cougars to the third-place game against the Utah State Aggies at 3:30 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.
Hawaii (8-3) will face the Southern Methodist Mustangs at 5:30 p.m. Pacific in the championship game the same day.
T.J. Bamba led all Washington State players with 19 points. He was the only Cougar to reach double figures.
Bamba was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line where the Cougars were 12-of-15 (80%) as a team.
Justin Powell struggled going 0-of-7 from the field for zero points.
The game was tied at 31 with 13:53 remaining before the Warriors went on a 12-4 run. WSU went scoreless for a nearly four-minute stretch midway through the half as the Warriors started to pull away.
Another 7-0 run for Hawaii late in the half that gave the Warriors a 15-point advantage put the game out of reach
Samuta Avea led Hawaii with 19 points. Jovon McClanahan added 16 points and Noel Coleman finished with 13.
Washington State used a 9-0 run to take an 18-10 lead halfway through the first half before baskets became hard to come by. The Cougars scored only five points in the final nine minutes of the half.
WSU shot just 8-of-28 (28.6%) in a first half where both teams struggled to manufacture offense. Both teams had just one assist through the first twenty minutes. Washington State only converted two assists the entire game.
Bamba 6-18 6-6 19, Rodman 1-4 2-3 5, Powell 0-7 0-0 0, Houinsou 2-5 2-3 6, Gueye 3-9 1-1 7, Mullins 3-8 0-0 7, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0, Darling 1-4 0-1 2, Diongue 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 18-59 12-15 51.
Hepa 1-6 2-2 4, da Silva 1-3 1-2 3, Avea 8-14 1-3 19, McClanahan 6-7 4-4 16, Coleman 5-13 3-5 13, Rouhliadeff 0-0 0-0 0, Seck 0-1 0-1 0, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Riley 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 23-47 13-19 62.
Halftime — Hawai’i, 24-23 . 3-point goals — Washington State 3-13 (Rodman 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Mullins 1-4, Powell 0-4), Hawai’i 3-11 (Avea 2-4, Riley 1-1, Hepa 0-3, Coleman 0-3). Rebounds — Washington State 32 (Diongue 8), Hawai’i 35 (Hepa, McClanahan, Seck 6). Assists — Washington State 2 (Gueye, Rosario 1), Hawai’i 6 (McClanahan 6). Total fouls — Washington State 19, Hawai’i 14. Technical — Darling. A — 4,683.