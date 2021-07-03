Washington State has filled its women’s tennis coaching vacancy with a former touring professional who was ranked as high as No. 10 in doubles.
Raquel Atawo will head the Cougar program after a season as an Auburn assistant, the school announced Friday.
During a 15-year career on the WTA Tour, Atawo won 18 doubles tournaments and reached the semifinal round of the Australian Open in 2014 and at Wimbledon the next two years. In singles, her highest ranking was No. 162.
She replaces Lisa Hart, who resigned in June after 19 years.
“Raquel has excelled at the highest levels of championship tennis and it is apparent those traits have translated to her coaching career,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “Her ability to motivate and inspire those around her are strengths that will keep Cougar tennis on an upward trajectory.”
Atawo was named Southern Region assistant coach of the Year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association this year after Auburn advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
“Being named the women’s head tennis coach at Washington State University is an honor and a privilege,” Atawo said in the release. “Through hard work and dedication, I will use this opportunity to continue developing the Washington State tennis program and build something special.”
Before Auburn, Atawo spent a season as an assistant at her alma mater, California. She was a five-time All-American in singles and doubles and the ITA senior player of the year in 2004.
She became the first African American woman to win a national top-tier college singles title when she captured the 2003 ITA/Riviera All-American Championship.
Originally from Fresno, Calif., Atawo is married to former Cal track and field athlete Toby Atawo, with whom she has a young son, Dominic.
“I’ve known Raquel for 20 years as a top collegiate player, a world-ranked professional, and now as a coach,” South Carolina coach Kevin Epley said. “One would be hard-pressed to find a coach in college tennis who has more elite level WTA playing experience than Raquel. But Raquel’s best trait is her strength of character.”
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDEx-Vandal headed for Olympics
Former Idaho track athlete Liga Velvere will compete for Latvia in the women’s 800-meter at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, it was announced Friday.
Velvere, who graduated from UI eight years ago, was an eight-time Western Athletic Conference champion for the Vandals and still holds school records in the indoor 400 and 800.
PREP TRACK AND FIELDPullman’s Avery third in national event
Nicole Avery, of Pullman, representing the Comets Track Club, placed third in the girls’ 17-18 heptathlon at the AAU West Coast national championship at Sparks, Nevada, which concluded Friday. She ran a personal-record 16.90 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles Thursday, followed by a 23-7¼ shot put, a 4-6 high jump and a 29.15 in the 200. On Friday, she long-jumped 15-3¼, threw the javelin 83-11 and ran the 800 in 3:03.28. Her heptathlon score was 3,208 points.
SUMMER BASEBALLPosse bow to G-Prep
SPOKANE — Gonzaga Prep used a seven-run sixth inning Friday to surge past Pullman 10-2 at the Wood Bat Classic tournament in Legion baseball.
Tony Solorio-Schultz went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Gonzaga Prep, while Max McCoy batted 2-of-3 for the Posse, adding an RBI.
A full box score was unavailable.
Gonzaga Prep 300 007—10 10 5
Pullman 010 100—2 4 6