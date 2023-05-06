WSU off to a better start in Apple Cup

Washington State starting pitcher Dakota Hawkins celebrates after striking out a Washington batter during a Pac-12 Conference game Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The Apple Cup teams took to the baseball diamond as the Washington State notched a 2-1 win over Washington on Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field.

Coming away with a win to start the three-game series is already a better start than last year for the Cougars. The Huskies swept the Cougars during the 2022 series, with Washington State falling 14-3 in the final game.

The longtime rivals struggled to get on base during the first four innings, combining for just a single hit.

