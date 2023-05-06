WSU off to a better start in Apple Cup

The Apple Cup teams took to the baseball diamond as the Washington State notched a 2-1 win over Washington on Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Coming away with a win to start the three-game series is already a better start than last year for the Cougars. The Huskies swept the Cougars during the 2022 series, with Washington State falling 14-3 in the final game.
The longtime rivals struggled to get on base during the first four innings, combining for just a single hit.
Elijah Hainline put an end to the scoring drought in the bottom of the fifth. The senior smacked an RBI double into right-center field to score Kyle Russell and give the Cougars a 1-0 edge. Hainline would score moments later following a balk to give WSU a 2-0 lead.
The Huskies got on the board two innings later after Sam DeCarlo registered an RBI single with two outs in the top of the seventh. The freshman’s knock scored redshirt junior Johnny Tincher for the game’s final margin.
The 1,441 fans in attendance were treated to a pitching duel for six innings between Cougars’ senior right-hander Dakota Hawkins and Huskies’ starter Stu Flesland.
Hawkins earned the win on the mound, his fourth of the year. The senior pitched over 6 innings and registered a career-high 12 strikeouts. His 12 Ks are also the second most in program history.
“Everybody has the Huskies circled on their calendar,” Hawkins said. “Especially this year when they came to town and after what happened last year. We came in with a solid game plan and (Will) Cresswell called a heck of a game behind the plate.”
Flesland pitched seven innings for the Huskies while absorbing his second loss of the season. The Colbert, Wash., native ended the night giving up two runs on five hits, while striking out eight batters.
Caden Kaelber earned the save for Washington State, his third of the year. He pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on no hits, striking out three.
Riley McAdams finished the last inning on the mound for Washington, where he gave up no runs on one hit, striking out one.
When the hurlers weren’t retiring batters, they were keeping the defense involved. The Cougars ended the night with 27 putouts, while the Huskies notched 24.
“The defense has been playing great all year,” Hawkins said. “They’re out there making plays and working thier tails off.”
Washington State combined for six hits as a team. Hainline paced the group with two hits and one RBI.
Graduate student Jake Harvey also notched a double at the plate for the Cougars.
Washington finished the game with just four hits, all singles.
The Cougars will next face the Huskies in Game 2 of their three-game series at 2:05 p.m. today back at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Washington 000 000 100— 1 4 2
Washington State 000 020 00x— 2 6 0
Stu Flesland, Reilly McAdams (7) and Johnny Tincher. Dakota Hawkins, Caden Kaelber (6) and Will Cresswell. W — Hawkins. L — Flesland.
Washington hits — Cam Clayton, Will Simpson, Tincher, Sam DeCarlo.
Washington State hits — Elijah Hainline 2 (2B), Jake Harvey (2B), Jonah Advincula, Jakob McKeon, Kyle Russell.