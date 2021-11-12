WSU opens NCAA tourney against familiar foe

Washington State’s women’s soccer team made a Cinderella run through the NCAA tournament in 2019, winning three road matches against top-tier talent to get all the way to the College Cup semifinal round.
The question is: Will the slipper fit again?
After missing the tournament in the spring because the Cougars were racked with COVID-19-related issues, they were relived when they found Monday they had made the 64-team field for this year’s event.
Washington State (13-2-4) will take on Montana (13-5-1) in a first-round matchup at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lower Soccer Field.
It will be the 14th appearance in the national tournament for the Cougars, who had been in the past three events and 10 of the previous 12 before not getting an invite in the spring.
One of the key ingredients between this team and the one from two years ago has been stellar goaltending. That has come in the form of freshman Nadia Cooper.
Just two years ago, she was swatting away shots as a junior on the Katy-Westpark High School team in suburban Texas. But she supplanted senior starter Marissa Zucchetto for the Sept. 12 game at Kansas, and with two exceptions, has been the goaltender the rest of the way for Washington State.
Cougars coach Todd Shulenberger had an inkling during the recruiting process that Cooper would be able to handle this kind of pressure.
“I knew it was possible, but again, as you know, a young kid 17 or 18 years old coming into that position, it’s not like you’re asking a kid to come in and get minutes,” Shulenberger said. “You’re asking a kid to play goalkeeper in arguably the best conference in America. So I knew it was going to be tough, but absolutely I thought she could do it.”
His preminition has turned out to be fortiutous.
Since taking over the starter’s duties at the spot, Cooper is 9-1-3 with a 0.56 goals-against average, which ranks 12th nationally. Her save percentage of .862 is just as impressive ranking her ninth in the country. Cooper has allowed just stopped eight goals in 1,283 minutes played, and had a program-record stretch of 523 minutes, 56 seconds to begin her career without conceding a goal.
“We recruited her for that reason,” Shulenberger said. “She’s had some experience on the national team.
“What a great young lady she is, tons of personality, great athlete and wants to get better every day. For that position in this sport, to do what she’s done, shutouts, minutes, great saves, its been pretty incredible. We continue to help her get better and she’s putting in the (time) to do that, and hopefully for Nadia have a great run in this tournament.”
During that Cinderella run in 2019, which saw Washington State upset No. 3 Virginia and knock off No. 5 South Carolina on the road before falling to No. 2 North Carolina in the semifinal round, goalkeeper Ella Dederick posted nine shutouts on the season, including three in the NCAA tournament.
Cooper has been every bit as good, if not better. Shulenberger said she’s got great skills.
“Just her athleticism,” he said. “She’s not afraid to put her head where it doesn’t belong on the field. Her ball distribution, she’s super athletic and the girl wants to get better. She’s a soccer junkie, and she just like to play, which is something we love.”
The Cougars and the Grizzlies will be playing for the 22nd time in history, with WSU owning a 14-5-2 overall edge, going 9-0-1 in the previous 10 matches. The teams played every year from 2014-19, including twice in 2018, when WSU won the second game 5-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Montana, the Big Sky Conference champion, is led by senior forward Taylor Stoeger, who has seven goals and four assists this season, and junior midfielder Sydney Haustein, who had five goals and one assist.
The Grizzlies also have a freshman goalkeeper in Camellia Xu, who recorded all the decisions minus one loss, registered 11 shutouts, made 82 saves and allowed 11 goals for a 0.60 GAA and a .882 save percentage. The save percentage puts her fourth nationally, and the goals-against average is the 166th-best nationally.
“(Coach) Chris (Citowicki) has done a great job at Montana, Shulenbergeer said. “That program is rolling. They’re doing a good job over there, so we know them and they know us, even though we haven’t played them in a couple of years. It’s a great matchup for both teams and we’re pretty excited about it.”
Team signs seven in early period
The soccer team signed two forwards, two midfielders, two defenders and a goalkeeper during the early national signing period, drawing a top-10 class according to TopDrawerSoccer.com.
The top player in the class looks to be Lily Boyden, a forward who played just one year in high school at Skyline in Salt Lake City. She scored 34 goals and had 12 assists to lead the Eagles to a 20-0 record, the Class 5A state title and a No. 6 ranking nationally. She was named the state’s Ms. Soccer by the Deseret News.
Also in the class are forward Jensyn Lins of Issaquah (Wash.) High School; defender Lexi Lerwick of Kennedy High School in Des Moines, Wash.; defender Peyton Price of Eastlake High School in Sammamish, Wash.; goalkeeper Aurora Schuck of Los Alamitos High School in Lakewood, Calif.; midfielder Kiki Smith of Desert Vista High School in Phoenix; and midfielder Savannah Walenczak of Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, Wash.
Bennett named CoSIDA Academic All-District
Senior forward Elyse Bennett was named first-team Academic All-District by the College Sports Information Directors of America, it was announced.
Bennett had a career-high 10 goals to lead the Cougars this season. She secured second-team Scholar All-Region honors by the United Soccer Coaches in 2020-21.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.