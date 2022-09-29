As Washington State football coaches and players studied the game film of their next opponent, the California Golden Bears, they didn’t have to watch for long to see the immense impact of true freshman running back Jaydn Ott.
On the second play of Saturday’s game against Arizona, Ott took a handoff sweep to the left and sprinted 73 yards for a touchdown.
For an encore, Ott took a toss play 72 yards for another score late in the fourth quarter of Cal’s 49-31 victory.
“I think their tailback is going to be a budding star in this league just as a freshman,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “His role has really grown over the first four games.”
The Cougars (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) will surely have Ott circled in their game notes when they host Cal (3-1, 1-0) for homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field.
“When I see green, when I see the end zone, I just take off,” Ott said. “I know I’m going to score.”
The Chino, Calif., native leads the Pac-12 and is 11th in the nation with 463 rushing yards. He averages 131.6 yards of total offense per game, 8.3 yards per carry and already has six touchdowns in four games — four rushing and two receiving.
A whopping 284 of those yards and three of those touchdowns came last week against the Wildcats.
“It’s going to be very important to contain him, not let him get his stride early in the game, start getting some TFLs on him, get him kinda rattled as well,” WSU edge Brennan Jackson said. “With running backs like that who are building on confidence from last week, it’s important to kinda shut that down early in the game.”
It’s often rare to see a true freshman running back become the workhorse ball-carrier right from the get-go since they generally need some time to put on more muscle in the weight room. But Ott came in ready to handle the workload.
He’s already at 205 pounds and possesses speed and vision akin to much more experienced backs.
That should be no surprise, however, considering Ott ran for 2,236 yards and 30 touchdowns at Norco High School (Calif.) and Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas).
Ott was named a preseason All-Pac-12 fourth-team selection by Phil Steele before he’d even stepped foot on a college football field.
The Cougs are coming off a week in which they allowed 178 rushing yards and 624 total yards against No. 13 Oregon.
The question for WSU is can it get back to its solid run-stopping form it had for its first three games? The Cougars previously held Wisconsin All-American running back Braelon Allen to under 100 yards for just the second time in his career in a Sept. 10 game in Madison, Wis.
“It is ‘what have you done for me lately’ sometimes in this world,” Dickert said of the Cougs’ run defense, “so there’s some things we needed to get corrected off of last week’s tape. But I think overall it’s been a strength of our defense and it needs to continue to be that way.”