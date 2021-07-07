RICHMOND, Va. — Washington State seniors Chloe Larson and Taylor McCoy each were named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American scholar All-Americans.
Larson was a first-team honoree after posing a 3.78 grade-point average, competing in the 50 and 100 freestyle events in March at the NCAA Championships. Larson was the Cougars’ first individual Pac-12 champion with a win in the 50 free.
McCoy was an honorable mention selection after posting a 4.0 GPA. She led WSU with nine individual wins this past season, and recently competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 200 backstroke in Omaha, Neb.