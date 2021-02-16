Yet another Washington State football player is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Junior receiver Jamire Calvin, who has made 92 career catches, announced via Twitter on Friday he’s leaving the Cougars as a graduate transfer.
Also, WSU safety Ayden Hector has been handed an indefinite suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules, according to the Spokesman-Review.
Calvin was especially effective as a slotback in then-coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. He made 33 catches in 2017 and 42 the next year before missing the 2019 season with a foot injury.
When Nick Rolovich replaced Leach this past year, he converted Calvin to an outside receiver in his run-and-shoot offense. Calvin needed some time to acclimate to the system but caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in a season-ending loss at Utah. He finished the year with 17 catches for 183 yards.
“This was one of the hardest decisions I have had to make,” Calvin tweeted. “I will dearly miss the town of Pullman and all the people and fans who supported my teammates and I... I will always be a Coug for life!”
Players who enter the portal generally have the option to change their minds and stay put. As of Saturday, Calvin still was listed on the WSU roster.
Calvin is the fifth Cougar to enter the portal since the end of the four-game 2020 season. The others are quarterback Gunner Cruz, safety Tyrese Ross, placekicker Blake Mazza and running back Clay Markoff.
Hector, who had some shining moments as a true freshman last year, is the second WSU player to be placed on indefinite suspension since the end of the season. The other is QB Jayden de Laura.