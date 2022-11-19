On the first question about playing his former team, Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura didn’t have much to say.
“Just watch,” de Laura said after his Wildcats’ 34-28 upset of No 9 UCLA on Nov. 11, a stoic expression on his face.
De Laura and “much-improved” Arizona (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) kick off against Washington State (6-4, 3-4) at 11 a.m. Pacific today (Pac-12 Network) in Tucson, Ariz.
As a freshman with the Cougars, de Laura became somewhat of a legend after piloting WSU to its first Apple Cup victory in eight years. He infamously planted WSU’s Ol’ Crimson flag on the Washington logo after the 40-13 victory in 2021 in Seattle.
But shortly after the season, de Laura chose to leave the Cougars and join a one-win Arizona team that finished in last place in the Pac-12.
The 2021 season was a tumultuous one for de Laura and the Cougs, as it included the firing of former coach Nick Rolovich midway through the season for failure to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Rolovich was the guy who recruited de Laura to WSU.
“I would say when I was with Rolo, coach (Craig) Stutzmann and the other guys who got fired, they kind of gave me the opportunity to grow and stay on the team with what I went through, and I appreciate that,” de Laura said.
“This game is personal,” he continued. “It’s personal.”
WSU coach Jake Dickert downplayed the significance of playing against de Laura this week, saying he’s not a fan of “external motivators.”
“Did you circle this game coach? No, I circle every game,” Dickert said. “It’s the only game we have this week and we’re not playing an individual, we’re playing an Arizona team that’s much improved.”
The matchup between WSU quarterback Cam Ward and de Laura feature several similarities: The two are sophomores, each play in pass-heavy systems and both are known as great improvisers in the pass game.
Arizona has become the second-best passing team in the Pac-12 this season with de Laura throwing for 312.8 yards per game with 24 touchdowns to just eight interceptions.
Ward averages 257.9 yards per game with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Each have three rushing touchdowns while de Laura has 135 rushing yards on a 2.1 average and Ward has just eight net yards (he’s gained 245 yards but also lost 237 on sacks).
“I’ve always been really impressed with what Jayden can do and I appreciate everything (he did) for us,” Dickert said. “He’s probably as good as it gets off script. He’s a good improviser and they’ve been making a ton of plays scrambling around.”
Ward is set to get a boost in the passing game.
Veteran slot receiver Renard Bell is expected to make his return after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury.
Bell, who first joined the Cougs in 2016 and has had his career extended because of COVID-19 and injuries, owns 20 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns in six games.
He’s one of WSU’s shiftiest and fastest receivers.
“He’ll have a little bit lesser role than his full-time role because he’s building back into it,” Dickert said. “But, man, fresh legs are good to see.”
Here’s what the Cougs are saying about going against a former teammate and leader in de Laura:
Edge Brennan Jackson: “He’s a fierce competitor. We knew that when he was here and I wish the best of luck to him. He’s doing really good this season, and we’re excited for a great challenge.”
Receiver Lincoln Victor: “(We’re) just not worrying about the outside noise. I know there’s a lot of stuff going on on social media, but just noticing that all that stuff is just a bunch of words and a bunch of noise and none of that stuff translates to the field.”