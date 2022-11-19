On the first question about playing his former team, Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura didn’t have much to say.

“Just watch,” de Laura said after his Wildcats’ 34-28 upset of No 9 UCLA on Nov. 11, a stoic expression on his face.

De Laura and “much-improved” Arizona (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) kick off against Washington State (6-4, 3-4) at 11 a.m. Pacific today (Pac-12 Network) in Tucson, Ariz.

