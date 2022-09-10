WSU preps for ground and pound

With Wisconsin football, opponents know what they’re going to get. Stopping it is a different story.
The No. 19 Badgers for decades have produced NFL quality offensive lineman and running backs, and in 2022 it’s no different.
Washington State will have its hands full when it faces Wisconsin at 12:30 p.m. Pacific today (Fox) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
As the cliche goes, this game likely will be won at the line of scrimmage.
Here are three things to watch for:
Wisconsin sophomore running back Braelon Allen put himself in great company during a stellar freshman campaign.
He led the Badgers and ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten with 1,268 rushing yards en route to freshman All-America honors (Walter Camp). Allen joined Badger greats Ron Dayne (1996), James White (2010) and Jonathan Taylor (2017) as the only true freshmen in school history to run for 1,000 yards — and he did it with 6.8 yards per carry average.
Allen had 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Wisconsin’s opening win against Illinois State.
One thing WSU has going for it is its front seven — led by edges Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson and linebacker Daiyan Henley — are arguably the biggest strength of the team.
The Cougars held Idaho to just 61 rushing yards on 1.8 yard per carry in their opener.
Stone, a first-team All-Pac-12 honoree, was limited in camp and in the opener because of a nagging injury. But he’s been cleared for full speed and is finally back to 100 percent.
“We’re excited. It’s an opportunity that not everybody gets to play in that type of environment against this calibur of team,” Stone said. “It’s going to be different. We’re not used to seeing guys like this. … We’re not going to take it for granted.”
Spreading the ball around
WSU coach Jake Dickert stressed the importance of staying ahead of the chains against a Wisconsin defense that ranks near the top in the nation year in and year out.
The Badgers’ front seven is home to a pair of Phil Steele preseason All-Americans in linebacker Nick Herbig and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.
The Cougars will need to rely on quarterback Cam Ward’s quick release and use their quick passing game, a staple of the Air Raid offense, to keep the ball moving.
“At the line of scrimmage is where Wisconsin has been tremendous for a long time,” Dickert said. “That’s their calling card. The challenge is to make sure we keep Cam upright. They are big and physical up front.”
Ward also showed an ability to scramble out of the pocket and extend passing plays with his legs against the Vandals.
The sophomore spread the ball around to eight separate pass catchers in Week 1, led by receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie with seven catches apiece.
Look for the WSU offense to have success if Ward can up that number to around 10 and get a mix of receivers, running backs and tight ends involved.
Against Idaho, the Cougars fumbled on their first two drives and trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter before rallying and holding on for a 24-17 win. They committed three total turnovers in the game.
Similar mistakes could prove more costly against Wisconsin in a hostile environment.
The Badgers didn’t commit a turnover in their opener and had two interceptions. Wisconsin was plus-1 in turnover margin in 2021.
“We gotta just make sure we’re focused on one play at a time,” Dickert said. “I think that was one thing we learned from (the Idaho game) is when you stay in the moment and you keep grinding through it, really good things can happen.”