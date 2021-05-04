The Washington State men’s basketball program promoted assistant Jim Shaw to the position of associated head coach Monday, the school announced.
Shaw, the Cougs’ most veteran coach, has spent about three decades on various collegiate benches. He came to the Palouse with coach Kyle Smith in 2019.
“It would be difficult to match Coach Shaw’s enthusiasm and energy for coaching,” Smith said in a release.
“Jim has been a big part of building a strong foundation in our first two years in Pullman. He has led the charge in our dramatic improvement on defense.”
WSU improved from 284th to 24th nationally in two years, according to data from Kenpom.com.
“He had a strong hand in our recruiting efforts as well, which has led to one of the best recruiting classes in WSU history.”
The Cougs’ 2020 recruiting class was arguably the program’s best of all time.
Shaw most recently was head coach of NCAA Division II Western Oregon, where he transformed the Wolves into a national D-II contender. He also assisted at Washington, Oregon State, Oklahoma, Saint Mary’s, Portland and Idaho State.
TRACK AND FIELDShort takes another honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior Zack Short was named the Big Sky’s field athlete of the week Monday, an award he also claimed last week.
Short won the shot put at last weekend’s Oregon State High Performance Meet. His mark of 64 feet, ¼-inch was a season-best. It’s the top Big Sky toss and No. 17 nationally.