Washington State senior volleyball players Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer were named to the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference team that was announced Monday by the league office.
The Cougars were voted to finish sixth in the 2022 Pac-12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The poll is voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches and coaches are not permitted to vote for their team.
Jehlarova, a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree, is ranked fourth all-time in WSU history in solo blocks (85) and fifth in total blocks (424). The middle blocker from Prerov, Czech Republic, finished last season second in the nation in blocks (168) and fourth in blocks per set (1.45).
Timmer, from Emlichheim, Germany, led Washington State offensively with 3.79 kills per set and 4.38 points per set and was an honorable mention for the All-American team. The two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection had 12 matches with 15 or more kills last season. Her season high came against rival Washington on Sept. 26 with 31.
The Cougars finished in a tie for fourth in the final conference standings in 2021 at 13-7 in conference play. WSU made its sixth-consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament where it was defeated by Northern Colorado in the opening round.
The Cougs will open its season with the BYU Invitational on August 26-27 at the Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah. The University of Washington Huskies are currently predicted to win the conference.
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Poll
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team
Claire Hoffman, Washington
Brooke Nuneviller, Oregon
Ella May Powell, Washington