Washington State senior volleyball players Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer were named to the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference team that was announced Monday by the league office.

The Cougars were voted to finish sixth in the 2022 Pac-12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The poll is voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches and coaches are not permitted to vote for their team.

Jehlarova, a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree, is ranked fourth all-time in WSU history in solo blocks (85) and fifth in total blocks (424). The middle blocker from Prerov, Czech Republic, finished last season second in the nation in blocks (168) and fourth in blocks per set (1.45).

