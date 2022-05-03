According to Jarrett Guarantano, he wasn’t fully recovered from an injury when he started Washington State’s Game 4 against Utah last season. That explains a few incidents in the Cougars’ 24-13 loss at Salt Lake City.
In any case, Guarantano landed an opportunity in the NFL on Monday, signing a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
Guarantano started the Cougars’ 2021 season opener against Utah State but went down with a knee injury in the second quarter. Talking to The Draft Network two months ago, he said, “It took me between seven and eight weeks to really, truly recover.”
That didn’t stop him from starting in place of an injured Jayden de Laura at Utah three weeks later, completing 25-of-36 passes but lacking his usual nimbleness in a 24-13 loss. He threw three interceptions, got sacked repeatedly and ended up leaving the game after a late sack by Devin Lloyd.
That was the last time he played collegiately. He opted out of the Cougars’ Sun Bowl game against Central Michigan, and the Cougs could have used him when de Laura was injured in the first half. They lost 24-21.
The Cardinals drafted no quarterbacks last week, which clarifies Guarantano’s quest in the coming months: If he’s going to make Arizona’s permanent roster, he must dislodge backup Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley. The team’s locked-in starter is Kyler Murray.
Other free-agent signings for the Cougars were receiver Travell Harris by the Cleveland Browns, safety Daniel Isom by the Los Angeles Rams and running back Max Borghi by the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts drafted no running backs, but the Browns drafted two receivers ahead of Harris, and the Rams picked two safeties ahead of Isom.
Two Cougs were drafted. Offensive lineman Abe Lucas went in the third round to the Seattle Seahawks, and cornerback Jaylen Watson in the seventh to the Kansas City Chiefs.
