WSU QB Gordon shines in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon, sporting No. 3 in remembrance of late Cougar teammate Tyler Hilinksi, stole the show at the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday.
Gordon, a projected late-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, played a convincing game on a stage that might raise his stock. He went 8-of-12 for 69 yards and two touchdowns to lead the North team to a 34-17 victory against the South at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Gordon earned North team player of the game honors, while Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was named game MVP. Herbert went 9-for-13 with a touchdown for the South team.
“I came out swinging when it was my time,” Gordon told the Associated Press. He entered early in the third quarter with the game tied 10-all. “I guess that kind of correlates to my time at Washington State. I spent a lot of time waiting, but when my time came, I was ready.”
Gordon, who redshirted one year before sitting as a reserve for two, broke the single-season Pac-12 passing yardage and touchdown records as a senior. He went for 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns against 16 picks for the Cougs, who went 6-6 before falling to Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl.
He is the third straight WSU quarterback to play in the Senior Bowl, after Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew.
The former baseball player was commended by commentators during the game for his accuracy and ball placement into tight windows. His best play came early in the fourth, when he whipped a side-armed pass on the run to Liberty’s Antonio Golden-Gandy in the back-right corner of the end zone, making it 31-10.
“My baseball background allows me to throw the ball from some unorthodox angles and AGG making that play for me was big time,” Gordon said.
In all, Gordon led three drives that ended in touchdowns. He was the only quarterback to register multiple scores for either side. He split time with Utah State’s Jordan Love and Michigan’s Shea Patterson for the North, which was coached by Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions.
On his first drive, he nickel-and-dimed the north downfield, setting up a touchdown scamper by JaMycal Hasty. His next series featured a nervy throw between two defenders to SMU’s James Proche, which pushed the North inside the red zone, where Gordon found Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool for a wide-open 1-yard touchdown.
Notes
Spokane product Evan Weaver (Gonzaga Prep), out of Cal, started for the North. ... the South was coached by Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the first-overall pick in the draft. ... Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma was sacked twice and had an interception before resurging with a fourth-quarter TD. ... North running back Joshua Kelley of UCLA had a game-high 105 yards on 15 carries. ... Florida running back Lamical Perine was the South’s MVP.