Gunner Cruz, one of two also-rans in Washington State’s tightly contested battle for the starting quarterback role last year, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The news first was reported by 247Sports.com.
After an extended three-man race during WSU preseason drills in 2020, true freshman Jayden de Laura was picked ahead of Cruz, a second-year freshman, and sophomore Camm Cooper.
Since then, the Cougars have acquired two other quarterbacks: Xavier Ward as a high school signee and former Tennessee player Jarrett Guarantano out of the transfer portal.
Cruz, 6-foot-5 and 217 pounds, of Gilbert, Ariz., had been expected to start against Stanford last season after de Laura tested positive for the coronavirus. But the game was canceled when other Cougars tested positive, and de Laura returned to the No. 1 role for their next contest two weeks later.
All three quarterbacks saw action in a 38-13 loss at USC, with Cruz passing 5-for-7 for 34 yards and a touchdown. In the Cougs’ final game, a 45-28 loss at Utah, Cooper got in the game but Cruz didn’t.
Strong-armed and reasonably quick-footed, Cruz impressed WSU coaches with his leadership skills and appeared to surmount a mental hurdle midway through preseason workouts.
“I think Gunner’s taken a lot of pressure off himself and just started playing,” coach Nick Rolovich said at the time. “I think he’s finding his way in the offense. He’s just taken a deep breath and is just playing the game, playing the position. I was happy for him. We had a nice talk after the last scrimmage.”
Players who enter the transfer portal theoretically can change their minds and stay put, but most of them don’t.
Cruz is the third Cougar to enter the portal since the end of the season. The others are placekicker Blake Mazza and safety Tyrese Ross, both of whom announced their decisions on social media and seemed resolve to leave the school. As of Friday, Cruz had made no announcement.
Of the Cougars who entered the portal in 2020, receiver Kassidy Woods landed at Northern Colorado, defensive lineman Will Rodgers III at Temple, safety Skyler Thomas at Liberty, defensive lineman Cosmas Kwete at Northern Arizona (where his twin brother Eloi plays) and receiver Tay Martin at Oklahoma State. Still in limbo are defensive lineman Lamonte McDougle and recevers Rodrick Fisher and Mike Pettway.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.