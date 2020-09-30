Kassidy Woods, the Washington State receiver whose awkward phone conversation with football coach Nick Rolovich received national attention a few weeks ago, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday he felt pressured during that time to alter his public stance on a Pac-12 player movement.
The sophomore from Texas also confirmed he has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a move reported by multiple outlets three weeks ago.
“What I didn’t foresee,” he tweeted about events of the past few weeks, “was the pressure that was applied to get me to change my stance with being a part of the PAC-12 WeAreUnited group.”
Rolovich has said he supports the players involved in the group.
Woods had expressed confusion about his status on the team in early August after releasing to the media a phone conversation with Rolovich he said he secretly recorded.
In the conversation, he informs the coach he plans to exercise his option to sit out the 2020 season because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic in light of a health condition of his, sickle cell trait. That’s within his rights, Rolovich tells him.
The conversation becomes more complicated when Rolovich asks Woods if he supports the players involved in WeAreUnited, who were threatening to boycott the season if demands about the virus, racial justice and other issues weren’t met. The athlete says yes and is told vaguely that could be “an issue as far as future stuff.”
Woods evidently took that as a threat and began saying he’d been released from the team. Washington State has denied cutting Woods and continues to list him on its roster. Players who enter the transfer portal generally are free to stay put if they don’t get a satisfactory offer from another school.
From a public standpoint, the issue took on some clarity when WSU announced athletes sitting out the season because of concerns about the pandemic must temporarily forfeit access to locker rooms and weight rooms — a fact Rolovich seems to be conveying during the phone conversation.
Also, the coach released a statement saying his remarks in that conversation had been misconstrued, and he’s “proud of our players … for using their platform, especially for matters they are passionate about.”
But Woods gave no indication of being placated, and it’s still not clear if he perceived other instances of “pressure” to change his stance.
A WSU spokesman said the school had no comment.
In his tweet, Woods listed several student-athlete leadership roles he fills on campus and emphasized his health condition played no role in his decision to enter the transfer portal.
Rather, it’s “due to how I was treated for standing up for racial injustice and inequality,” he wrote. “As a direct result of my conversation with my Head Coach, there has since been questioning of my character. One must ask themselves, How can I be an active member in all those leadership roles and organizations, reflect bad character and not be seen as a leader? Why would leaders at WSU have felt comfortable enough to accept me into these associations and not trust the way in which I am as a person?”
He also thanked WSU teammates, academic advisers, trainers and especially faculty “who showed their support to me during this challenging time.”
Since his conversation with Rolovich, the Pac-12 has postponed and later restored its football season, which is set to begin around Nov. 7. The Cougars are conducting noncontact football activities this week and plan to begin contact drills Oct. 8 or 9.
