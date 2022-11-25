WSU recruits are aware of Apple Cup’s gravitas

Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates with wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. (8) during the third quarter of the Apple Cup Friday night at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

It’s impossible to be a Washington State football recruit and not hear about the importance of the Apple Cup from the moment they walk into the stadium at Gesa Field.

WSU quarterback Cam Ward got a glimpse of that when he considered joining the Cougs from Incarnate Word in Texas.

“That was the first thing coach (Jake) Dickert showed me,” Ward said this week. “He took me and my parents to the third floor, the trophy room, and he showed us the Apple Cup. He said we plan on having it stay here if everything goes our way.”

