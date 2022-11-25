WSU recruits are aware of Apple Cup’s gravitas

It’s impossible to be a Washington State football recruit and not hear about the importance of the Apple Cup from the moment they walk into the stadium at Gesa Field.
WSU quarterback Cam Ward got a glimpse of that when he considered joining the Cougs from Incarnate Word in Texas.
“That was the first thing coach (Jake) Dickert showed me,” Ward said this week. “He took me and my parents to the third floor, the trophy room, and he showed us the Apple Cup. He said we plan on having it stay here if everything goes our way.”
Ward, of course, chose to transfer to the Cougars and now the sophomore hopes to etch his name into the history books of a rivalry series spanning 122 years. WSU (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) and No. 12 Washington (9-2, 6-2) face off in the Apple Cup at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN) for the first time in Pullman since 2018.
“That was the first thing I was talked to about by him when I got here,” Ward said. “I saw it in his office, (saw) the history around it, the quarterbacks who’ve won the Apple Cup, so … me and the team can’t wait for Saturday to get here.”
One thing that could get lost in the rivalry hype is that the game also is senior night for 13 Cougs who will be playing their final home contest.
“I think it is important not to get lost that it is senior week and not just the Apple Cup,” Dickert said. “Thirteen guys that have really been cornerstones of our program.”
WSU’s senior class features quite the mix of players.
There’s Nevada transfer linebacker Daiyan Henley, who in one year in has established himself as one of the premier defenders in the NCAA.
There’s seventh-year receiver Renard Bell — a steady leader who has caught passes from quarterback greats like Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew through the years.
There’s offensive line anchors Jarrett Kingston and Grant Stephens, defensive back veterans Derrick Langford Jr. and Armani Marsh and even a former Pac-12 basketball player in Jack Wilson.
“There’s a lot of playmakers in this group and a lot of guys who have given a lot of blood, sweat and tears to our program,” Dickert said.
Henley talked about channeling emotions on a weekend that’s a big rivalry game and senior day (also a holiday weekend, for that matter).
“It’s kind of hard to keep emotions bottled up when you’re playing a football game,” Henley said. “You can embrace them, you can use them as fire, you can ride with them.
“That’s what I plan to do.”
On the injury front, WSU has a probable, a questionable and a doubtful player for the game against the Huskies.
Senior safety Jordan Lee has been “practicing all week” and should be good to go. If he’s able to play, it’ll be a nice consolation for Lee after missing six games with multiple injuries. Lee is 13th on the team in tackles (28) and seventh in tackles for loss (3.5) despite playing in fewer than half of the team’s games.
It’s also been a rough season for Bell, who has only played in seven games and arguably is the team’s most talented receiver. He is slated to be a “gametime decision.”
Sophomore offensive linemen Ma’ake Fifita, who was hurt Nov. 12 against Arizona State, only will be used in an “emergency situation.”