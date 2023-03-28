The Washington State men’s basketball team will need to find a new leading scorer next season.

Star junior guard and team captain TJ Bamba on Monday announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft and enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Players have until 2 p.m. June 13 to remove their name from NBA draft consideration and return to college basketball, meaning Bamba will likely be playing in a different college uniform next season if he doesn’t garner enough pro attention in the coming months.