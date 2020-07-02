Former Washington State golfer Derek Bayley and Idaho graduate Ryan Porch each carded 4-under-par 68s Wednesday at the Central Valley tournament on the Dakotas Tour, leaving them in a tie for 16th after one round.
Bayley, a Lakeland High (Rathdrum) graduate, and Porch — from Kalispell, Mont. — are five shots behind leader Sulman Raza at the par-72 Hartford, S.D., course. Play continues today.
SOCCER
Weaver starts, nearly scores in first pro match
Star Washington State soccer alumna Morgan Weaver started her first professional match in Portland Thorns FC’s second outing of the season Wednesday. The former All-American Cougar forward and the NWSL’s No.2 overall pick nearly scored in the 14th minute, volleying a shot from the penalty spot that was tipped barely above the bar by Chicago Red Stars goalie Emily Boyd. The teams played to a scoreless draw.
A “takeaways” segment on CBSsports.com commended Weaver for her work on the top line, creating looks in front of goal.