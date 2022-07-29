WSU’s Baynes returns after brutal injury

Associated Press filePhoenix Suns center Aron Baynes, center, drives to the basket between Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard, left, and Anfernee Simons during the second half of an NBA game in on March, 10, 2020 in Portland. Ore.

 Associated Press

One year after suffering a career-threatening spinal cord injury playing for Team Australia at the Tokyo Olympics, former Washington State center Aron Baynes is back on the basketball court.

Baynes on Wednesday signed a professional contract with the Brisbane Bullets, a professional team in his home country.

“Back doing what I love,” Baynes said on Twitter earlier this month with a photo of him attempting a layup in a gymnasium.

