In the biggest game of the season, Washington State’s big men stepped up in a big way to defeat Washington — the team’s biggest rival.
That’s a lot of “bigs” — and the oversized trio of Mouhamed Gueye, Efe Abogidi and Dishon Jackson proved too much for the Huskies to handle Wednesday at raucous Beasley Coliseum.
When the dust settled, the Cougars emerged with a 78-70 Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball victory in the Apple Cup series. The trifecta combined for 54 points and 21 rebounds in the win.
“Obviously anytime you play your rival, it’s a really competitive college basketball game,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “I knew they would be all we could handle so it was nice to pull that one out.”
The Cougars (15-12, 8-8 Pac-12) improved to 4-1 in the rivalry series against the Huskies (13-13, 8-8) since Smith took charge of the program in 2019.
Freshman forward Mouhamed Gueye was a menace from the midrange, racking up a game- and career-high 25 points, sophomore forward Efe Abogidi muscled in for putbacks and one-handed slams en route to 21 points and 14 rebounds and sophomore center Dishon Jackson added eight points in just 10 tough minutes of playtime off the bench.
“Efe was tremendous on the offensive boards and Mouhamed really stuck to the game plan,” Smith said. “They were going to pretty much dare him to make the shots and he made a lot of them.”
As is often the case in rivalry showdowns, neither team found much separation for most of the contest.
The teams went into halftime tied at 33.
The inspired Cougs sprinted out to a 46-34 advantage courtesy of a 13-1 run to start the half. A 3 by Michael Flowers (12 points) started the flurry, which also saw long-distance makes from Tyrell Roberts (5) and Noah Williams (5).
But the Huskies quickly sliced the lead down to three on a 3 from PJ Fuller — the Huskies’ hero of the night — that made it 53-50 with 10:35 to play. Fuller finished with a team-high 23 points despite averaging just 7.9 going into the game.
The closest Washington got was 71-70 on a Fuller layup with 2:31 left. But Washington State scored the game’s final seven points, keeping UW scoreless the rest of the way.
The 4,500 crimson-clad fans in attendance stood on their feet and roared after every bucket down the stretch.
One of Abogidi’s many dunks made it 73-70 and kickstarted the final stand.
Gueye and Abogidi’s heroics were more remarkable considering the duo had combined for just three points in losses last week to USC and UCLA.
“You gotta have a short-term memory,” said Gueye, a 6-foot-11 product of Dakar, Senegal. “We didn’t have a great weekend, but it’s UW so we gotta show up.”
Added Abogidi, who stands 6-foot-8 from Delta State, Nigeria: “I felt like I had a bit of experience playing these guys last year, so I tried to capitalize on that.”
With the win, WSU halted a five-game losing streak heading into the teams’ second matchup at 3 p.m. Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.
WASHINGTON (13-13, 8-8)
N.Roberts 3-5 0-0 6, Wilson 2-2 2-4 6, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Brown 5-13 1-2 11, Fuller 7-14 4-6 23, Bajema 4-10 2-2 11, Sorn 2-2 2-2 6, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 13-18 70.
WASHINGTON ST. (15-12, 8-8)
Gueye 11-23 3-3 25, Abogidi 7-9 7-8 21, Flowers 2-9 6-7 12, T.Roberts 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 2-8 0-0 5, Rodman 0-1 2-2 2, Jackson 3-4 2-3 8, Jakimovski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 20-23 78.
Halftime: 33-33. 3-Point Goals: Washington 7-20 (Fuller 5-9, Bey 1-4, Bajema 1-5, Brown 0-2), Washington St. 4-17 (Flowers 2-7, T.Roberts 1-4, Williams 1-5, Jakimovski 0-1). Fouled Out: N.Roberts. Rebounds: Washington 28 (N.Roberts, Bajema 6), Washington St. 34 (Abogidi 14). Assists: Washington 13 (Brown 8), Washington St. 19 (Flowers 7). Total Fouls: Washington 20, Washington St. 19. A: 4,510 (11,671).
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
