Washington State junior Max Borghi was named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the top running back in college football, it was announced Wednesday.
Borghi earned the same honor last year before rushing for 817 yards and making 86 receptions during a breakout sophomore year that saw him draw honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.
He’s the first player in WSU history to score 10 or more touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.
Provided the college football season proceeds as planned in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award will be named in November.